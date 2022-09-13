Queen Elizabeth II's hearse is a Jaguar like her mother's

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Queen Elizabeth II's casket was transported to London Tuesday evening via a Royal Air Force jet and a state hearse befitting a British monarch.

The car was a Jaguar XF sedan converted into a hearse by Wilcox Limousines.

The specialty car builder was also responsible for the Jaguar XJ-based hearse used during the funeral services for the queen mother in 2002.

The black vehicle features a particularly tall roof and thin pillars that accommodate the large glass windows and skylight on the casket compartment, which is brightly illuminated.

In the days following her death in Scotland, the queen's coffin was carried by a Mercedes-Benz limousine provided by local funeral director William Purvee.

The company told Fox News Digital the vehicle was originally silver, but was covered in a black wrap to accommodate the royal protocols.

Elizabeth's husband Prince Philip's casket was transported by a slightly less conventional vehicle during his funeral services last year.

It was a Land Rover Defender custom built with a platform for the casket in the fashion of a horse-drawn gun carriage-type hearse that Philip helped design.

