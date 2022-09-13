Expand / Collapse search
Queen Elizabeth II's hearse is a Jaguar like her mother's

Custom Jaguar hearse carried the queen's casket through London

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Queen Elizabeth II’s casket returns to London Video

Queen Elizabeth II’s casket returns to London

‘The Story’ host Martha MacCallum covers the return of Queen Elizabeth’s casket to London, where she will lie in state before her funeral.

Queen Elizabeth II's casket was transported to London Tuesday evening via a Royal Air Force jet and a state hearse befitting a British monarch.

The car was a Jaguar XF sedan converted into a hearse by Wilcox Limousines.

The specialty car builder was also responsible for the Jaguar XJ-based hearse used during the funeral services for the queen mother in 2002.

The black vehicle features a particularly tall roof and thin pillars that accommodate the large glass windows and skylight on the casket compartment, which is brightly illuminated.

FROM MECHANIC TO MOTORING MONARCH: QUEEN ELIZABETH II SPENT HER LIFE BEHIND THE STEERING WHEEL

Queen Elizabeth II's state hearse is based on a Jaguar XF.

In the days following her death in Scotland, the queen's coffin was carried by a Mercedes-Benz limousine provided by local funeral director William Purvee.

The vehicle was built by Wilcox Limousines.

The company told Fox News Digital the vehicle was originally silver, but was covered in a black wrap to accommodate the royal protocols.

Wilcox also built the Jaguar XJ-based hearse that carried the queen mother's casket in 2002.

Elizabeth's husband Prince Philip's casket was transported by a slightly less conventional vehicle during his funeral services last year.

ELECTRIC NISSAN HEARSE IS THE WAY TO GO

Prince Philip helped design his own Land Rover hearse.

It was a Land Rover Defender custom built with a platform for the casket in the fashion of a horse-drawn gun carriage-type hearse that Philip helped design.

He reportedly once asked Elizabeth to "just stick me in the back of a Land Rover and drive me to Windsor" prior to his death.

Gary Gastelu is Fox News Digital's Automotive Editor.