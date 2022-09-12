Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Custom
Published

Queen Elizabeth II's hearse was customized for her

Mercedes-Benz transformed from silver to black

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
Queen Elizabeth II’s casket makes its final journey through Scotland Video

Queen Elizabeth II’s casket makes its final journey through Scotland

Martha MacCallum, host of ‘The Story,’ reports on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II as her casket makes its move to Edinburgh, Scotland, on ‘Fox & Friends Weekend.’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Queen Elizabeth II's casket was carried across Scotland on Sunday in a black hearse that was specially prepared for the task.

The vehicle was provided by the William Purve Funeral Directors service, which saw its website crash after its name was seen on the vehicle's window.

The car was not originally black, however, as William Purve's fleet is famously silver.

"I can confirm that the hearse is one of our Silver E-Class Mercedes-Benz fleet which is wrapped in black to comply with Royal protocol," a spokesperson for the Edinburgh-based company told Fox News Digital.

FROM MECHANIC TO MOTORING MONARCH: QUEEN ELIZABETH II SPENT HER LIFE BEHIND THE STEERING WHEEL

Crowds gathered to pay their respects as the hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II.

Crowds gathered to pay their respects as the hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II. (Lesley Martin/PA Images via Getty Images)

"The hearse, and our team, are part of a meticulously planned and heavily rehearsed operation which is overseen by Palace officials."

The car is based on a Mercedes-Benz E-Class and was built by Germany's Binz International, according to Drive.

William Purve hearses are typically silver.

William Purve hearses are typically silver. (William Purve)

The company has been in business since 1936 and originally built horse-drawn ambulances and hearses, but started converting luxurious Mercedes-Benz vehicles in the 1950s.

The model used for the Queen's procession features an extended wheelbase that allows it to maintain two rows of passenger seating. Binz even uses the same body panel supplier as Mercedes-Benz to maintain its appearance and quality.

ELECTRIC NISSAN HEARSE IS THE WAY TO GO

The Queen's coffin will be flown from Edinburgh to London on Tuesday evening, where it will be transferred to a State Hearse that will transport it to Buckingham Palace. 

The hearse was built by Binz International.

The hearse was built by Binz International. (Euan Cherry/WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The exact vehicle that will be used has not yet been revealed, but the Queen Mother's coffin was transported in 2002 by a Jaguar hearse built by Britain's Wilcox Limousines.

The Queen Mother's coffin was carried by a Jaguar hearse in 2002.

The Queen Mother's coffin was carried by a Jaguar hearse in 2002. (Rune Hellestad/Corbis via Getty Images)

Elizabeth's husband, Prince Philip's coffin was famously carried during his services in 2021 by a custom Land Rover Defender the helped design.

Prince Philip helped design this Land Rover hearse.

Prince Philip helped design this Land Rover hearse. (Steve Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He reportedly once asked Elizabeth to "just stick me in the back of a Land Rover and drive me to Windsor."

Gary Gastelu is Fox News Digital's Automotive Editor.