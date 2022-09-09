Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Collector Cars
Published

From mechanic to motoring monarch: Queen Elizabeth II spent her life behind the steering wheel

The British monarch was a driving enthusiast

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
Queen Elizabeth honored with 96-gun salute Video

Queen Elizabeth honored with 96-gun salute

A royal gun salute honored Queen Elizabeth II on Friday after her death at age 96.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Queen Elizabeth II never had to drive a day in her life, but she did it as much as she could.

The late monarch's fondness for motoring began when, as princess, she volunteered to join the Auxiliary Territorial Service during World War 2 at age 19 and trained to become a mechanic and driver.

She was the first female member of the royal family to serve full time in the armed forces, putting in a full day at the military facility before returning to Windsor Castle at night.

Her studies included mechanics theory, map reading, and she learned how to maintain and drive heavy trucks, according to the Imperial War Museum.

QUEEN ELIZABETH II REMEMBERERED AS KING CHARLES III ASCENDS THE BRITISH THRONE

Elizabeth learned to repair and drive trucks in the Auxiliary Territorial Service and continued to drive into her 90s.

Elizabeth learned to repair and drive trucks in the Auxiliary Territorial Service and continued to drive into her 90s. (Bryn Colton and Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images)

The British press gave her the nickname "Princess Auto Mechanic" and often photographed and filmed her servicing and driving military vehicles.

Then-Princess Elizabeth studied mechanics theory and map reading in the armed forces.

Then-Princess Elizabeth studied mechanics theory and map reading in the armed forces. (Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Even after becoming Queen, she never fully relinquished the driver's seat.

She was frequently seen chaffering family and friends the seven miles between Windsor and the Ascot Racecourse for the annual Royal Ascot event.

Queen Elizabeth II drove her children Prince Charles and Princess Anne to the 1957 Royal Ascot in a Daimler Conquest.

Queen Elizabeth II drove her children Prince Charles and Princess Anne to the 1957 Royal Ascot in a Daimler Conquest. (Hulton-Deutsch Collection/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images)

Her car collection was largely British, and included vehicles from most of the domestic brands, including Daimler and Vauxhall.

Many of the major automakers sent their condolences after her passing on Thursday, including Jaguar Land Rover, which made some of her favorite vehicles.

PRINCESS DIANA'S CUSTOM FORD ESCORT SELLS AT AUCTION FOR MORE THAN $850,000

"The passing of Her Majesty The Queen has left everybody at Jaguar Land Rover deeply saddened, and our thoughts and condolences are with the Royal Family at this time," the company wrote.

Several of Elizabeth's vehicles were fitted with custom hood ornaments shaped like dogs.

Several of Elizabeth's vehicles were fitted with custom hood ornaments shaped like dogs. (Nick Ansell/PA Images via Getty Images)

Along with her trips to the races, Elizabeth regularly drove her Land Rover Defenders and Range Rovers around the royal estates with her corgis and Labradors along for the ride.

This Daimler features badges for RE (Regina Elizabeth) and The Automobile Association.

This Daimler features badges for RE (Regina Elizabeth) and The Automobile Association. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Several of the vehicles were even fitted with custom hood ornaments made by Louis Lejeune designed to look like the dogs.

She was said to be known to diagnose and repair faulty engines into her 90s, the National World War 2 Museum reported.

Elizabeth drove her Range Rover to the Royal Ascot in 2021.

Elizabeth drove her Range Rover to the Royal Ascot in 2021. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Elizabeth last drove to the Royal Ascot in 2021 and was photographed behind the wheel of a Jaguar X-Type wagon at Windsor in November, but was driven to the races this year.

The Queen Mother's coffin was carried by a Jaguar hearse in 2002.

The Queen Mother's coffin was carried by a Jaguar hearse in 2002. (une hellestad/Corbis via Getty Images)

The motorized vehicle that will carry her coffin during her funeral has not yet been revealed, but her mother's was driven through Windsor in a Jaguar hearse built by Wilcox Limousines in 2002.

Prince Philip's helped design this Land Rover hearse.

Prince Philip's helped design this Land Rover hearse. (Steve Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Elizabeth's husband, Prince Philip, helped design his own hearse, which was based on a Land Rover Defender.

Elizabeth achieved the rank of junior commander, which is equivalent to captain, during her World War 2 service.

Elizabeth achieved the rank of junior commander, which is equivalent to captain, during her World War 2 service. (Keystone/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He reportedly once asked Elizabeth to "just stick me in the back of a Land Rover and drive me to Windsor," and very much got his wish.

FOX News' Ken Martin contributed to this report.

Gary Gastelu is Fox News Digital's Automotive Editor.