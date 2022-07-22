This is the most unappealing thing about new cars right now

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

It's a double three-peat.

Dodge and Porsche have been named the best mass market and premium brands on the 2022 J.D. Power's APEAL (Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout) survey, marking the third year in a row they've topped the lists since the categories were separated in 2020. Porsche also won overall in 2019.

Unlike the J.D. Power Initial Quality Study (IQS) , which tracks the number of problems owners experience with their vehicles in the first 90 days of ownership, the APEAL study ranks vehicles based on "design, performance, safety, usability, comfort, perceived quality and other factors."

Porsche outscored Dodge this year, 888 to 856, on a 1,000-point scale. Genesis and Cadillac rounded out the top 3 premium brands, while Dodge was followed by Ram and GMC.

The industry average fell for the first time since 2014 by one point, which was largely attributed to dissatisfaction with high gas prices and the driving range and charging speed limitations of electric vehicles.

"The most important factor leading to the industry decline this year is owners’ perception of their vehicles' fuel economy," David Amodeo, director of global automotive at J.D. Power, said.

"The study was fielded as fuel prices were experiencing a meteoric rise, and that pinch at the pump is conveyed in lower vehicle satisfaction. Battery-electric vehicles have not been negatively affected by the increase in fuel costs but do have issues related to battery range and charging time."

The averages for hybrids (832) and plug-in hybrids (835) trailed gas-powered vehicles (846) overall, as did electrics (838) other than Tesla, which received an 887 brand score.

Here are the winners of the individual model segments:

Cars:

Small car: Nissan Versa

Compact car: Mini Clubman

Compact premium car: Lexus IS

Compact sporty car: Mini Cooper

Midsize car: Kia K5

Upper midsize premium car: Genesis G80

Large premium car: Mercedes-Benz EQS

Premium sporty car: Porsche 911

SUVs:

Small SUV: Ford Bronco Sport

Small premium SUV: Mercedes-Benz GLA

Compact SUV: Kia EV6

Compact premium SUV: Genesis GV70

Midsize SUV: Nissan Murano

Midsize premium SUV: Infiniti QX60

Upper midsize SUV: Hyundai Palisade

Upper midsize premium SUV: BMW X6

Large SUV: Jeep Wagoneer

Large premium SUV: Jeep Grand Wagoneer

Trucks:

Minivan: Kia Carnival

Midsize pickup: Hyundai Santa Cruz

Large light duty pickup: Ram 1500

Large heavy duty pickup: Ford Super Duty