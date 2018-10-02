Maintenance

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten,
Nissan recalled more than 215,000 cars and SUVs in the U.S. due to a fire risk and is advising people to park the vehicles outdoors in rare cases.
As flooding continues in the Carolinas after Hurricane Florence's massive rainfall, experts say high water will damage thousands of vehicles.
General Motors is recalling roughly 41,000 pickups and SUVs because their brake pedals may come loose and prevent a driver from bringing them to a stop.
Power-assisted steering problems have been cited in a number of accidents.
As the summer season winds down, the car-business clearance season ramps up.
Low-numbered Delaware license plates are in demand.
The Trump administration on Thursday moved to freeze fuel economy standards in what officials described as an effort to give drivers access to “safer” and “more affordable” vehicles, in the latest swipe at former President Barack Obama's legacy.
The Philippine government held another round of car crushing this week as part of its ongoing battle against illegally-imported vehicles.
The Trump administration says people would drive more and be exposed to increased risk if their cars get better gas mileage, an argument intended to justify freezing Obama-era toughening of fuel standards.