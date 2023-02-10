Expand / Collapse search
Autos Newsletter
There's a Jeep Wrangler that costs $115k now and more autos stories

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
The Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 20th Anniversary Level II by American Expedition Vehicles costs over $115,000.

The Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 20th Anniversary Level II by American Expedition Vehicles costs over $115,000. (Jeep)

DIRTY MONEY: Jeep has a new Wrangler model that costs $115k. Continue reading here

RETURN OF THE KING: Lexus extends most dependable car brand record. Continue reading here

SHOCK: Ford CEO teases electric F-150 supertruck. Continue reading here

The Toyota Grand Highlander is a larger version of the popular SUV.

The Toyota Grand Highlander is a larger version of the popular SUV. (Toyota)

SUPERSIZE: First Toyota Grand Highlander revealed. Continue reading here

HORSE OF DIFFERENT COLORS: The Ford Mustang Dark Horse features color-shifting paint. Continue reading here

Owners say that the Chevrolet Corvette is the most-satisfying auto purchase.

Owners say that the Chevrolet Corvette is the most-satisfying auto purchase. (Chevrolet)

FEELING IT?: Consumer Reports says these are the most and least satisfying vehicles. Continue reading here

REVVED UP: Here's what Ram's electric pickup will be called. Continue reading here

Gary Gastelu is Fox News Digital's automotive editor.