20th Anniversary Jeep Wrangler Rubicon lineup includes a $115,668 V8-powered truck

Jeep is celebrating the birthday of its most extreme model with the most expensive versions of it ever offered.

The Wrangler Rubicon 20th Anniversary Edition SUVs were revealed Thursday at the Chicago Auto Show with special trim and features to mark the occasion.

The celebratory package is available on the 375 hp plug-in hybrid Wrangler Rubicon 4xe and the 470 hp V8-powered Wrangler Rubicon 392.

Both come with commemorative 20th Edition badging and a new seven-slot grille with a black center surrounded by a body-color frame.

The suspensions have also been lifted by a half-inch and unique beadlock-capable wheels fitted with BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A KO2 tires are provided.

The Rubicon 4xe's tires are 33 inches, and the Rubicon 392's 35 inches, the latter also getting the Wrangler's full Xtreme Recon Package with a 4.56 rear axle ratio, hinge-gate reinforcement, jack spacer, tire relocation kit and wheel flare extensions.

Steel bumpers -- with a triple hoop grille guard on the front -- rock sliders, a front-facing camera, a Gorilla Glass windshield and an 83-piece tool kit are among the other features included in the packages, while the Rubicon 392 is the first Wrangler with a factory-installed air compressor built into the tailgate.

Prices start at $71,380 for the Rubicon 4xe and $92,690 for the Rubicon 392, but both can be upgraded even further with an optional Rubicon 20th Anniversary Level II upfit by American Expedition Vehicles.

It's limited to 150 vehicles and priced at $22,987 for the Rubicon 4xe and $21,130 for the Rubicon 392, bringing their grand totals to $94,367 and $115,668. The upfit comes with the first 37-inch tires offered on the Wrangler, a warn winch, upgraded suspension, off-road lights, unique bumpers and ski plates and additional equipment.

The changes increase the ground clearance to 14.7 inches and water fording capability to 37.1 inches and improve clearance angles.

The order books are set to open later in February, with the first deliveries expected in the third quarter of this year.