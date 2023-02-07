Expand / Collapse search
Ford
More Ford Mustang Dark Horse secrets revealed

The fast horse will have special paint

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
The Ford Mustang powers up Video

The Ford Mustang powers up

2024 5.0 V8 is the most powerful ever

Ford is shedding more light on the Dark Horse.

The upcoming Mustang model is set to sit above the GT in the lineup with a 500 horsepower 5.0-liter V8 and a chassis tuned for improved handling.

There will also be even more extreme track-only and racing versions of the car that get additional performance upgrades, but they are not street legal.

Full details are to come, but Ford has now revealed a few more of the Dark Horse's unique features.

SECRET FORD MUSTANG IS GETTING READY TO ROCK

The 2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse will be offered in a Blue Ember color and with hand-painted stripes.

The first images of its interior have been released to show off its uniquely-trimmed interior, which includes a laser-etched grain on top of the dashboard, carbon fiber-style inserts, dark bezels and a numbered plaque.

The Dark Horse interior is uniquely finished.

The Recaro seats are also offered with a blue leather and black suede upholstery combination and paired with blue seatbelts.

Blue and black Recaro seats will be available.

The Dark Horse comes standard with a six-speed manual transmission and its blue titanium shifter ball is hollow to keep it cool on sunny days, which should accent the special paint color that is available. It's called Blue Ember and has a metallic finish that changes its appearance with different lighting and angles, bringing to mind the limited edition Mystichrome paint of the 2004 Mustang SVT Cobra.

Dark Horse's with the six-speed manual transmission will have a blue titanium shifter ball.

"If color is a reflection of a vehicle’s personality, Blue Ember transforms the Mustang Dark Horse and highlights a natural saddle-color horse hidden inside the strong chiseled fastback’s exterior form," Carrie Kennerly, Ford senior color and materials designer said. "Multiple elements are combined to give Blue Ember its intriguing and stealthy appearance that really drives home how unique Mustang Dark Horse is."

Owners can add even more paint to it.

A vinyl decal package will be offered.

The Dark Horse will be offered with the optional choice of vinyl decals or hand-painted stripes, the latter running all the way from the hood over the roof to the trunk.

The painted stripes run over the hood and onto the trunk.

Pricing has not been announced yet, but the hand-painted stripes for the last Mustang Shelby GT500 cost $10,000.

Deliveries of the Mustang Dark Horse are scheduled to start this summer.

Gary Gastelu is Fox News Digital's automotive editor.