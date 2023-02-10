Ram Rev-eals the name of its electric pickup

Ram hopes truck buyers will be revved up about its first electric pickup.

At the Chicago Auto Show on Thursday, Ram announced the official name of the production version of the Ram Revolution concept truck it revealed at CES last month.

The full-size truck will be called the Ram 1500 REV, which does not come as a complete surprise.

The concept truck wore REV badges, which have now had the EV painted red to drive home the point that it is an electric vehicle.

Ram also filed a trademark for the 1500 REV name in December that suggested it would be in use soon.

The automaker confirmed that production and deliveries of the 1500 REV will start during the 2024 calendar year.

The Revolution concept is a four-door crew cab with a rear wall that can be folded down to extend the bed in to the cabin.

It also has a tunnel that runs down the middle of the vehicle all the way into its front trunk storage area that can accommodate items like pipes or wood beams up to 18 feet long.

The truck's most unusual feature, however, is a third row of jump seats that Ram said may be offered on the production model.

Detailed specifications have not been released, but Ram has said they would be best in class, suggesting a range of at least 400 miles per charge, a minimum towing capacity of 10,000 pounds and power to match the 754 hp Chevrolet Silverado EV.

More information on the production truck is coming on Feb. 12 in conjunction with an ad Ram is running during the Super Bowl.