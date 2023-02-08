Supersize: First-ever Toyota Grand Highlander SUV revealed in Chicago

The Toyota Highlander is getting bigger to chase higher sales.

The 2024 Grand Highlander revealed in Chicago on Tuesday night is a larger version of the best-selling three-row SUV that will join it in showrooms later this year.

The new model features what Toyota calls an "adult-sized" third row that's roomier than the one in the regular Highlander.

The crossover has seating for three across and enough legroom to compete with vehicles like the Kia Telluride and Honda Pilot.

HERE'S WHAT THE 2024 TOYOTA HIGHLANDER LOOKS LIKE … OR DOES IT?

Toyota says seven pieces of carry-on luggage will fit behind the row while it's in use.

That's one for every passenger in trims equipped with second-row captain's chairs, but an eight-passenger configuration with a second-row bench is also available.

The cabin is wrapped in an all-new body that's entirely distinct from the smaller Highlander's, even though they are based on the same platform.

The Grand Highlander will be offered with three powertrains that can all be matched with either front-wheel-drive or all-wheel-drive. They include an entry-level 2.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder, a 2.4-liter four-cylinder hybrid expected to deliver 34 mpg combined and a V6-based Hybrid Max rated at 362 hp that allows the Grand Highlander to accelerate to 60 mph in 6.3 seconds and tow 5,000 pounds.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE FOX NEWS AUTOS NEWSLETTER

The Grand Highlander's dashboard is also unique and comes standard with a digital instrument cluster and 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system interface. Three trim levels bring increasing levels of features like a digital rearview mirror, panoramic sunroof and heated and ventilated second row seats.

A Drive Connect subscription is required to unlock built-in navigation, a Traffic Jam Assist for the lane-centering adaptive cruise control and an Intelligent Assistant that provides voice control of many functions, including the audio system and climate controls. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration are standard, however.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Pricing and the exact on-sale date for the Indiana-built Grand Highlander will be announced later in the year.