©2023 FOX News Network, LLC.

Ford CEO teases F-150 Lightning electric supertruck with sneak peek

F1 Driver Daniel Ricciardo got an up close look

Ford is working on a secret truck you can be sure will be lightning-quick.

Red Bull F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo visited with Ford in Michigan on Wednesday, following last week's announcement that the racing outfit and automaker are teaming up for the 2026 season.

Ricciardo returned to Red Bull this year as its reserve driver and is tasked primarily with testing and promotions.

He met up with the Ford Performance team at the M1 Concourse racetrack in Pontiac, Michigan.

Red Bull Racing Team Principal Christian Horner, Jim Farley, CEO of Ford, Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing, Sergio Perez of Mexico and Oracle Red Bull Racing and Daniel Ricciardo of Australia were on stage during the 2023 Oracle Red Bull Racing Season Launch.

Red Bull Racing Team Principal Christian Horner, Jim Farley, CEO of Ford, Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing, Sergio Perez of Mexico and Oracle Red Bull Racing and Daniel Ricciardo of Australia were on stage during the 2023 Oracle Red Bull Racing Season Launch. (Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Oracle Red Bull Racing)

While there, he got to check out a few vehicles and take a racing Mustang for a spin.

Ford CEO Jim Farley also gave him – and the Twitterverse – a preview of a special project that's in the works, posting a photo of the two next to an F-150 Lightning pickup covered in a sheet with a front corner exposed.

Jim Farley gave Daniel Ricciardo a sneak peek of Ford's new EV project truck.

Jim Farley gave Daniel Ricciardo a sneak peek of Ford's new EV project truck. (Ford)

"@FordPerformance has built some really special EV performance demonstrators. I gave @danielricciardo a sneak peek of the latest concept at our design studio today. More soon!"

Not much can be seen, but the truck has clearly been modified with new front bodywork and wheels and has what might be a wing behind the cabin poking up through the sheet.

Ford Performance has several new projects in the works.

Ford Performance has several new projects in the works. (Ford)

Ford had previously teased the vehicle alongside its F1 announcement with a graphic that included an F-150 silhouette alongside several other EV projects it has built, including a 1,400 horsepower  version of the Mustang Mach-E.

The Mustang Mach-E 1400 has a 1,400 horsepower seven-motor electric drivetrain.

The Mustang Mach-E 1400 has a 1,400 horsepower seven-motor electric drivetrain. (Ford)

The production version of the F-150 Lightning is already available with a dual-motor drivetrain with 580 hp and 775 lb-ft of torque and can accelerate to 60 mph in four seconds.

Neither Farley nor Ricciardo said when the wraps would come all the way off the project truck. 