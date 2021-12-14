Expand / Collapse search
Here's how much Spider-Man's Hyundai Ioniq 5 electric SUV costs

New model appears in "Spider-Man: No Way Home"

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Spider-Man is going electric.

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 is one of the vehicles featured in "Spider-Man: No Way Home."

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 is one of the vehicles featured in "Spider-Man: No Way Home." (Hyundai)

Not fighting with his villain, Electro, but with the Hyundai Ioniq 5 featured in the film "Spider-Man: No Way Home."

Tom Holland's superhero and his sidekick Ned feature in a commercial for the compact SUV, which appears on-screen along with the Tucson, and now Hyundai has revealed how much it'll cost to buy one when it hits showrooms in a few days.

The Ioniq 5 has a maximum range of 303 miles per charge.

The Ioniq 5 has a maximum range of 303 miles per charge. (Hyundai)

The Ioniq 5 will start at $40,925 for an entry level 168 hp rear-wheel-drive model with a range of 220 miles per charge, while the 225 hp from the ad that can go 303 miles per charge is $44,875.

Both prices are before deducing the $7,500 federal tax credit the Ioniq 5 qualifies for, and there's also a 320 hp all-wheel-drive model with a 256-mile range priced from $48,375.

The Ioniq 5 is offered with three drivetrain options, including a 320 hp all-wheel-drive system.

The Ioniq 5 is offered with three drivetrain options, including a 320 hp all-wheel-drive system. (Hyundai)

According to Hyundai, the Ioniq 5's 800-volt charging system allows its battery to recharge from 10% to 80% full at the fastest public charging stations.

The Ioniq 5's size and price pits it against a growing segment of vehicles that includes the Ford Mustang Mach-E and Volkswagen ID.4.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos