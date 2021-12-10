Expand / Collapse search
Ford
Published

The electric Ford Mustang Mach-E just got a big price hike

Prices for the electric SUV up $1,000 to $2,000

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
The 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E is the automaker's first purpose-built electric car and a very different kind of pony. Fox News Autos Editor Gary Gastelu reports.

The Ford Mustang Mach-E has been a strong-seller this year, second only to the Tesla Model Y among electric SUVs in the U.S.

The Mustang Mach-E now starts at $44,995.

Unfortunately for would-be customers, Ford this week raised Mach-E prices across the lineup.

The Mustang Mach-E is available with standard and extended range battery sizes.

The Select and Premium trims with the standard range battery have received $1,000 increases, bringing the entry-level price of a rear-wheel-drive Select to $44,995.

The Mustang Mach-E GT comes with a 459 hp all-wheel-drive system.

Extended-range battery versions of the Premium are up $2,000, as is the California Route 1, which has the longest range at 305 miles per charge, and the high-performance GT.

Ford sold 24,791 Mach-Es in the U.S. through November and built 58,278 at its factory in Mexico for global sale.

It also began producing the Mach-E in China in October for local sales.

While significant, the price bumps are far less than has been seen for the Model Y this year, which increased $9,000 through several rounds.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos