The electric Ford Mustang Mach-E just got a big price hike

The Ford Mustang Mach-E has been a strong-seller this year, second only to the Tesla Model Y among electric SUVs in the U.S.

Unfortunately for would-be customers, Ford this week raised Mach-E prices across the lineup.

The Select and Premium trims with the standard range battery have received $1,000 increases, bringing the entry-level price of a rear-wheel-drive Select to $44,995.

Extended-range battery versions of the Premium are up $2,000, as is the California Route 1, which has the longest range at 305 miles per charge, and the high-performance GT.

Ford sold 24,791 Mach-Es in the U.S. through November and built 58,278 at its factory in Mexico for global sale.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It also began producing the Mach-E in China in October for local sales.

While significant, the price bumps are far less than has been seen for the Model Y this year, which increased $9,000 through several rounds.