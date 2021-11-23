Expand / Collapse search
Biden sold a lot of GMC Hummers last week

GMC Hummer EV pickup Edition 1 will have 329 miles of driving range between charges

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
The GMC HUMMER EV was a Moon shot Video

The GMC HUMMER EV was a Moon shot

GMC HUMMER EV Chief Engineer Al Oppenheiser joins Gary Gastelu in The Fox Garage to discuss the new all-electric pickup and SUV.

President Biden's trip to GM's new electric vehicle factory last week moved a lot of metal.

President Biden takes the GMC Hummer EV for a test drive at GM's Factory Zero.

President Biden takes the GMC Hummer EV for a test drive at GM's Factory Zero. (MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Biden went for a test drive in the GMC Hummer EV pickup with GM CEO Mary Barra in the back seat and said "this sucker is something else" after taking a three-second sprint to 60 mph in the 1,000 hp monster truck.

Reservations for the pickup and the SUV that will follow it in 2024 were placed at a rate seven times higher than normal the day of Biden's visit, marking the best day since they were revealed in October 2020 and April of this year, respectively, according to GMC Vice President Duncan Aldred.

The 2023 GMC Hummer EV pickup Edition 1 has three electric motors rated at a combined 1,000 hp

The 2023 GMC Hummer EV pickup Edition 1 has three electric motors rated at a combined 1,000 hp (GMC)

Aldred confirmed that deliveries of the first production versions of the Hummer EV will commence sometime in December and told Fox News Autos that about half of the 125,000 "hand-raisers" who have shown interest have put down deposits on reservations.

Aldred also confirmed the heavy-duty truck's driving range will be 329 miles between charges and that future models would be classified as light-duty vehicles and likely offer even longer driving distances.

Hummer EV production for the first year will be limited to the top-of-the-line $112,595 Edition 1, which features three motors, four-wheel steering and a hydraulic suspension that can lift and lower the truck.

