Biden sold a lot of GMC Hummers last week

President Biden's trip to GM's new electric vehicle factory last week moved a lot of metal.

Biden went for a test drive in the GMC Hummer EV pickup with GM CEO Mary Barra in the back seat and said "this sucker is something else" after taking a three-second sprint to 60 mph in the 1,000 hp monster truck.

Reservations for the pickup and the SUV that will follow it in 2024 were placed at a rate seven times higher than normal the day of Biden's visit, marking the best day since they were revealed in October 2020 and April of this year, respectively, according to GMC Vice President Duncan Aldred.

Aldred confirmed that deliveries of the first production versions of the Hummer EV will commence sometime in December and told Fox News Autos that about half of the 125,000 "hand-raisers" who have shown interest have put down deposits on reservations.

Aldred also confirmed the heavy-duty truck's driving range will be 329 miles between charges and that future models would be classified as light-duty vehicles and likely offer even longer driving distances.

Hummer EV production for the first year will be limited to the top-of-the-line $112,595 Edition 1, which features three motors, four-wheel steering and a hydraulic suspension that can lift and lower the truck.