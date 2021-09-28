Expand / Collapse search
GM's BrightDrop electric van company starts production

Will be delivering holiday gifts this year

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
General Motors new electric commercial delivery division BrightDrop has built its first production truck less than two years after its formation.

The BrightDrop EV600 has a range of 250 miles per charge.

The BrightDrop EV600 has a range of 250 miles per charge. (BrightDrop)

The 20-month development period is the quickest in GM's history for a new vehicle, and the EV600 is the first of many that FedEx Express plans to have on the road before the holiday season kicks in.

The van uses the same Ultium electric vehicle platform that will underpin all of GM's future battery-powered models, including the Hummer EV that goes on sale later this year.

The EV600 has a payload rating of 2,200 pounds and a maximum range of 250 miles per charge, or roughly double what the upcoming Ford Transit Electric promises.

Pricing hasn't been announced, but BrightDrop claims the vehicle can save operators up to $7,000 annually compared to a similarly sized diesel-powered van.

The BrightDrop EV4 has 400 cubic feet of cargo space.

The BrightDrop EV4 has 400 cubic feet of cargo space. (BrightDrop EV410)

BrightDrop has also unveiled a smaller model called the EV410 that's less than 20 feet long and will first be used by Verizon.

