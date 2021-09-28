GM's BrightDrop electric van company starts production

General Motors new electric commercial delivery division BrightDrop has built its first production truck less than two years after its formation.

The 20-month development period is the quickest in GM's history for a new vehicle, and the EV600 is the first of many that FedEx Express plans to have on the road before the holiday season kicks in.

The van uses the same Ultium electric vehicle platform that will underpin all of GM's future battery-powered models, including the Hummer EV that goes on sale later this year.

The EV600 has a payload rating of 2,200 pounds and a maximum range of 250 miles per charge, or roughly double what the upcoming Ford Transit Electric promises.

Pricing hasn't been announced, but BrightDrop claims the vehicle can save operators up to $7,000 annually compared to a similarly sized diesel-powered van.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

BrightDrop has also unveiled a smaller model called the EV410 that's less than 20 feet long and will first be used by Verizon.