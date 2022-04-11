Expand / Collapse search
Lincoln
Published

Don't tell Elon, but Lincoln is revealing an electric SUV on 4/20

Ford's luxury brand is going electric

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Lincoln is going to try to harsh Elon Musk's mellow next week.

Lincoln will reveal its first electric vehicle concept on April 20.

Lincoln will reveal its first electric vehicle concept on April 20. (Lincoln)

The Ford-owned luxury brand has announced that it will unveil its first all-electric model on April 20, AKA: 4/20.

The number is symbolic to cannabis fans and the Tesla CEO, who often uses it in jokes even when he's not partaking in the drug on his pal Joe Rogan's podcast.

No details have been revealed aside side from two shadowy teaser images and a line drawing of part of its profile. Lincoln refers to it as a concept that "serves as inspiration for the brand’s fully electric vehicles coming in the near future." However, the brand's concepts, like the recent Navigator and Aviator, often closely reflect the style of the production versions of the vehicles.

The electric Lincoln SUV features an intriguing pod on its roof.

The electric Lincoln SUV features an intriguing pod on its roof. (Lincoln)

One intriguing element is what appears to be a pod on the roof that's possibly a housing for a lidar unit or other sensors that would enable some level of autonomous driving capability. 

4/20 is a significant date and number in cannabis culture that Elon Musk often jokes about.

4/20 is a significant date and number in cannabis culture that Elon Musk often jokes about. (Lincoln)

Although it's unofficial and unconfirmed, many industry watchers expect this first model to share its architecture with the Ford Mustang Mach-E and have been referring to it as the Lincoln Mark E.

Lincoln originally planned to build an electric SUV in partnership with startup automaker Rivian, but has since brought development in house. The automaker currently sells plug-in hybrid versions of its Corsair and Aviator models.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing @foxnewsautos