Lincoln canceling electric SUV planned with Rivian due to coronavirus crisis

Lincoln is canceling plans to introduce an all-electric SUV using technology from startup automaker Rivian that was announced in January, the company announced today. The model was being developed as part of a $500 million investment in Rivian from Ford Motor Company, but details about it and specific target date for production had not been announced.

According to Automotive News, the decision is the result of the coronavirus pandemic, which has stressed the automotive industry. Lincoln told the outlet that it remains committed to its partnership with Rivian and will continue to work with it “on an alternative vehicle,” while it pursues a different electric model for the brand in-house.

Rivian, which has a factory in Normal, Ill., has had to push back the introduction of its own R1T electric pickup from late 2020 to next year due to work issues caused by the ongoing crisis. It is also scheduled to begin manufacturing battery-powered delivery vans for Amazon, another investor, starting in 2021.

