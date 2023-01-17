Electric Ford Mustang Mach-E hearse revealed

And people freaked out when Ford turned the Mustang into an electric SUV.

What may be the most morbid Mustang ever made has been revealed.

British coachbuilder Colman Milne has turned the Mustang Mach-E into a hearse.

The vehicle has been stretched over three-and-a-half feet and had an enclosure with a sliding deck for a casket added.

QUEEN ELIZABETH II'S HEARSE IS A JAGUAR LIKE HER MOTHER'S

Large windows offer a view of what's inside for processions, and Colman Milne says the vehicle retains a driving range of around 200 miles between charges.

It's also created a limousine version of the Mustang Mach-E that's just as long and has six passenger doors.

Both vehicles comprise what the company calls the Etive Collection, named after a region of Scotland.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE FOX NEWS AUTOS NEWSLETTER

The hearse and limousine are entirely custom as Ford doesn't offer an official Mustang Mach-E prepped for such conversions.

Exact pricing has not been released, but both can be ordered in either right- or left-hand-drive.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Etive isn't Coleman Milne's first electric hearse. In 2020 it started offering one called the Whisper that's based on the Tesla Model S.