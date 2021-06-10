Tesla Model S Plaid debuts as the world's quickest car with a jacked-up $129,990 price

The world's quickest car has finally arrived … five months late.

Tesla held a delivery event for the new Model S Plaid at its Fremont, Calif., factory on Thursday night after previously saying it would be available in February.

The sedan is the top version of the redesigned Model S and priced at $129,990, which is $10,000 more than it was originally advertised for. Existing orders placed at the $119,990 price will be honored, however, Tesla said.

The Model S Plaid features a tri-motor powertrain with two electric motors in the rear and one in the front that combine to generate 1,020 hp, according to Tesla, making it the most-powerful sedan on sale today.

Tesla claims it can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in less than 2 seconds and cover a quarter-mile in 9.23 seconds, which would both be production car records, and hit a top speed of 200 mph.

Its range is rated at 390 miles between charges and it can replenish the battery with 187 miles worth of electricity in 15 minutes at a Tesla Supercharger station.

Tesla had planned to add a Plaid+ version with even more power and a 520-mile range, but Musk last week announced that it had been canceled because the "Plaid is just so good."

A slower $79,990 Model S Long Range with dual motors that can go 412 miles per charge will be available at a later date.

The Model S Plaid debuts an all-new interior with touchscreen displays for the front and rear passengers and an infotainment system powered by a videogame-level processor, according to Musk.

It also has a rectangular yoke-style steering wheel without any stalks on the column. Lights and turn signals are operated by thumb controls on the spokes and the transmission selector is on the central touchscreen display. However, the car can apparently "guess" what direction you want to go in without any input at all.

The Model S Plaid is equipped with the latest version of Tesla's Full Self-Driving electronic driver aid system, which relies on eight cameras and 12 ultrasonic sensors to provide partially-automated driving functions.