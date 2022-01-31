The Ford Mustang Mach-E may become an Escape ... Room

The electric Ford Mustang Mach-E is about the same size and as roomy as a Ford Escape, and now the automaker is turning it into an escape room.

Ford is developing an interactive escape room-type game that integrates with the Mustang Mach-E's infotainment system and can take drivers on a real-world quest.

The app-based game has been demonstrated in a video that shows how the car's occupants are presented with puzzles they have to break that can unlock a series of destinations they have to drive to in order to finish the game.

The vehicle can even move the seats, open the hatchback and control the temperature and audio to enhance the experience, although for safety only the last two of those work while the vehicle is in motion and stopping to get out at anytime won't violate the rules of the game.

Carsten Starke, Ford technical expert, said he envisions versions of the game that can be played to pass the time while an electric vehicle is charging, or to help educate new drivers about road safety.

There's no timetable for when such a program will be available to consumers, but Ford plans to continue adding features to its infotainment system in all the vehicles that use it via smartphone integration and over-the-air updates.