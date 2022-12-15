The 2024 Ford Mustang GT is the most powerful ever

Ford's pony car is powering up.

When the redesigned 2024 Mustang was revealed at the Detroit Auto Show in September it was billed as the most powerful 5.0-liter V8 Mustang ever, but the exact output was not revealed.

It has been now.

The naturally aspirated engine will be rated at 486 hp in the Mustang GT when it goes on sale next summer.

That breaks the previous record of 480 hp shared by the 2019 Mustang Bullitt and 2021 Mustang Mach 1.

It's also a high mark for the GT. The current generation car was previously offered with a 460 hp V8, but had to be downgraded to 450 hp for 2022 due to increasingly stringent emissions regulations. The Mach 1 also lost 10 hp this year.

The upcoming power boost was achieved through the use of a new dual-throttle body design with available active-valve performance exhaust system, according to Ford. And that's not all.

A higher performance Mustang Dark Horse model that will sit above the GT will have a 500 hp version of the 5.0 V8 thanks to additional modifications that include a special crankshaft and forged piston rods that allow for higher cylinder pressure.

It also gets stronger camshafts built to endure operating near its higher 7,500 rpm redline.

Pricing for the new Mustangs has not been announced, but it will also be offered with an entry-level 2.3-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that will be rated at 315 hp.