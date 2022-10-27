Expand / Collapse search
Discontinued Dodge Challenger and Charger 'Last Call' muscle cars now open for orders

V8-powered Dodges being replaced by the electric Charger Daytona SRT next year

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Dodge reveals first electric muscle car Video

Dodge reveals first electric muscle car

Dodge Charger Daytona SRT coming in 2024

If you want a Dodge muscle car, you'd better be as quick as they are.

Dodge has opened the order books on its "Last Call" sale for the Challenger and Charger models.

The coupe and sedan are scheduled to be discontinued at the end of the 2023 model year.

Dodge said the V8-powered car will be the last eight-cylinder muscle cars it ever builds before it replaces them with the electric Charger Daytona SRT.

The Challenger and Charger Swingers are two of the special edition Last Call cars.

The Challenger and Charger Swingers are two of the special edition Last Call cars. (Dodge)

Along with all the standard versions of the two cars, Dodge has introduced six special-edition Last Call models that will be available in very limited supplies.

To make tracking the cars down simpler, if not easier, for shoppers, Dodge has launched a searchable website called the Horsepower Locator, which lists every available vehicle and the dealer it has been allocated to.

The Horsepower Locator lists every car and the dealer that has it.

The Horsepower Locator lists every car and the dealer that has it. (Dodge)

Base prices range from $32,140 for a V6-powered Challenger SXT to $100,910 for the 807 hp Challenger Black Ghost Special Edition.

The Challenger Black Ghost Special Edition pays tribute to a famous street racer from the 1970s.

The Challenger Black Ghost Special Edition pays tribute to a famous street racer from the 1970s. (Hagerty Drivers Foundation/Dodge)

The only car missing is the mysterious seventh Last Call model, which was supposed to be revealed at the SEMA auto show in November, but it has been delayed due to supply chain issues, according to Dodge.

The only detail that's been released about the car is Dodge CEO Tim Kuniskis' description of it as "history making," which suggests it could be more powerful than the 808 hp Dodge Challenger SRT Demon that was released in 2018 and still holds the title of most powerful American muscle car ever.

