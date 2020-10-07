Dodge Challenger gaining on Ford Mustang in American sports car sales race

Dodge is closing the gap on Ford in the American sports car sales race, but can it catch its rival before the end of the year?

Dodge sold 16,332 Challengers in the third quarter of 2020, which handily beat the Ford Mustang’s tally of 13,851. It was the second year in a row that the Challenger outsold the Mustang in the period, having set an all-time record in 2019.

The Mustang holds a sizeable lead on the year, however, with 47,637 sales to the Challenger’s 38,350, but the margin has dropped from 11,769 to 9,287 since June.

The Chevrolet Camaro sits in a distant third at 22,226 cars sold, which is down 39.6 percent from its third-place showing last year, and now it has the all-new Chevy Corvette breathing down its neck. Chevy delivered 6,355 of the mid-engine two-seaters in the quarter to the Camaro’s 8,366.

Dodge is looking to supercharge sales through the end of the year with its Power Dollars promotion that offers a $10 per horsepower rebate on all Challenger models, including the upcoming $83,160 Challenger SRT Super Stock, which has an 807 hp supercharged V8 that will make it the most-powerful American car on sale and good for an $8,070 discount.

Ford's next major addition to the two-door Mustang family is the new Mach 1 coming next spring. The all-electric Mustang Mach-E utility vehicle hits showrooms later this year, but will likely be counted as a separate vehicle on the sales charts.

