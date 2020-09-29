Expand / Collapse search
Ford just cut the Mustang Mach-E price, here's why

Competition is starting to heat up for electric SUVs

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Electric 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E officially revealed

Ford has revealed the 2021 all-electric Mustang Mach-E

Ford is slashing prices on its upcoming Mustang Mach-E electric utility vehicle just weeks before it goes on sale.

The automaker informed dealers that the base price is being reduced for all models except the GT by $1,000 to $3,000 in a document first uncovered by the MachEforum.com fansite.

The $1,000 discount applies to the entry level Select trim, which now starts at $42,895, and the sold out First Edition, while $2,000 has been taken off the California Route 1 that has a range of 300 miles and is priced at $49,800.

CALIFORNIA TO BAN GAS, DIESEL CARS BY 2035

The Premium gets the big $3,000 cut and rings up at $47,000 for a rear-wheel-drive model and $49,700 with all-wheel-drive. The high performance GT remains the top-of-the-line Mach-E at $60,500.

ELECTRIC FORD F-150 WILL BE THE MOST POWERFUL VERSION

The prices do not include destination fees and all Mach-Es qualify for a federal tax credit of $7,500.

The high performance GT still starts at $60,500. (Ford)

Ford wrote in the document that the adjustments will also apply to previously existing reservations and are meant to ensure the Mach-E remains “fully competitive in a segment that is seeing dynamic price changes." The most recent development along these lines was the announcement last week that the similarly-sized Volkswagen ID.4 will start at $39,990 and offer an estimated range of 250 miles, compared to the Mach-E select’s targeted range of 230 miles.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos

