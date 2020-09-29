Ford just cut the Mustang Mach-E price, here's why
Competition is starting to heat up for electric SUVs
Ford is slashing prices on its upcoming Mustang Mach-E electric utility vehicle just weeks before it goes on sale.
The automaker informed dealers that the base price is being reduced for all models except the GT by $1,000 to $3,000 in a document first uncovered by the MachEforum.com fansite.
The $1,000 discount applies to the entry level Select trim, which now starts at $42,895, and the sold out First Edition, while $2,000 has been taken off the California Route 1 that has a range of 300 miles and is priced at $49,800.
The Premium gets the big $3,000 cut and rings up at $47,000 for a rear-wheel-drive model and $49,700 with all-wheel-drive. The high performance GT remains the top-of-the-line Mach-E at $60,500.
The prices do not include destination fees and all Mach-Es qualify for a federal tax credit of $7,500.
Ford wrote in the document that the adjustments will also apply to previously existing reservations and are meant to ensure the Mach-E remains “fully competitive in a segment that is seeing dynamic price changes." The most recent development along these lines was the announcement last week that the similarly-sized Volkswagen ID.4 will start at $39,990 and offer an estimated range of 250 miles, compared to the Mach-E select’s targeted range of 230 miles.
