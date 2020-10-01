Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 discontinued for 2021. Here's what's replacing it

Ford is putting one of its Mustangs back in the barn.

The automaker has officially announced that the Mustang Shelby GT350 will not be returning to the lineup in 2021.

The model was introduced in 2015 as the latest in an intermittent line of high-performance ponies that stretches back to 1965. It features a track-oriented suspension and a 5.2-liter V8 known as the Voodoo that features a flat-plane crankshaft for improved performance and an 8,250 rpm redline good for 526 hp. Unique among Mustang models, it is only available with a six-speed manual transmission.

Dealer orders have already ended for the $61,635 coupe, but production will continue through November, according to Motor1.

For its final year, the GT350 was offered with a Wimbledon White paint and Guardsman Blue stripe Heritage Edition appearance package inspired by the original model and appropriately priced at $1,965.

FORD JUST CUT THE ELECTRIC MUSTANG MACH-E'S PRICE

The GT350 was joined in showrooms this year by the 760 hp GT500 but will effectively be replaced by a new Mach 1 that goes on sale next spring with a 480 hp 5.0-liter V8 and a few parts borrowed from the GT350.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP