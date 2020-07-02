The 2020 Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock is the most powerful American car

What a little demon.

The 2020 Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock will be the most powerful car from an American brand on sale when it hits showrooms later this year with its 807 hp 6.2-liter supercharged Hellcat V8, which is just one horsepower shy of the all-time title.

That’s by design.

The Super Stock borrows some of its tricks from the limited edition 2018 Challenger SRT Demon, which was rated at 808 hp on pump gas. Dodge built just 3,300 of them and brand boss Tim Kuniskis promised buyers he’d never build something quite like it again. He’s a man of his word, if only just.

The Super Stock also does without the Demon’s unique transmission brake that delivers the most ferocious launches down the drag strip, but does get the Demon’s computer-controlled suspension with a Drag Mode that’s programmed to transfer weight to the rear tires when using launch control.

Those tires are Nitto drag radials mounted to 18-inch wheels and are good for a quarter-mile time of 10.5 seconds at 131 mph. There’s also a line-lock feature that holds just the front brakes to make it easier to turn those tires into smoke.

Dodge is also adding a Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye sedan to the lineup for 2021 that uses a 797 hp version of the Hellcat engine along with the 710 hp Durango SRT Hellcat SUV. Prices haven't been announced, but Kuniskis says that, unlike the Demon, he'll build as many as the market wants.

