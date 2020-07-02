Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Dodge
Published

The 2020 Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock is the most powerful American car

What a little demon

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
Dodge muscle cars will go electric, but first it's building the world's most powerful SUVVideo

Dodge muscle cars will go electric, but first it's building the world's most powerful SUV

Fiat Chrysler's Head of Passenger Car Brands, Tim Kuniskis, says the future of muscle cars is electric, but the Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat gets its power form a supercharged V8.

What a little demon.

(Dodge)

The 2020 Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock will be the most powerful car from an American brand on sale when it hits showrooms later this year with its 807 hp 6.2-liter supercharged Hellcat V8, which is just one horsepower shy of the all-time title.

That’s by design.

(Dodge)

The Super Stock borrows some of its tricks from the limited edition 2018 Challenger SRT Demon, which was rated at 808 hp on pump gas. Dodge built just 3,300 of them and brand boss Tim Kuniskis promised buyers he’d never build something quite like it again. He’s a man of his word, if only just.

2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon test driveVideo

The Super Stock also does without the Demon’s unique transmission brake that delivers the most ferocious launches down the drag strip, but does get the Demon’s computer-controlled suspension with a Drag Mode that’s programmed to transfer weight to the rear tires when using launch control.

(Dodge)

Those tires are Nitto drag radials mounted to 18-inch wheels and are good for a quarter-mile time of 10.5 seconds at 131 mph. There’s also a line-lock feature that holds just the front brakes to make it easier to turn those tires into smoke.

Dodge//SRT Performance Lineup: 2020 Challenger SRT Super Stock, 2021 Durango SRT Hellcat, 2021 Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye

Dodge//SRT Performance Lineup: 2020 Challenger SRT Super Stock, 2021 Durango SRT Hellcat, 2021 Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye

Dodge is also adding a Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye sedan to the lineup for 2021 that uses a 797 hp version of the Hellcat engine along with the 710 hp Durango SRT Hellcat SUV. Prices haven't been announced, but Kuniskis says that, unlike the Demon, he'll build as many as the market wants.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos