The Dodge Challenger is king of the American muscle cars ... for now

The Challenger has become the champ. At least for one round.

Dodge’s muscle car beat the Ford Mustang and Chevrolet Camaro in the third quarter of 2019, with a model-record 18,301 sold.

Ford moved 16,823 Mustangs while Chevy finished a distant third, delivering just 12,275 Camaros over the past three months.

Dodge pins the Challenger’s success on its bold, retro-styling and the large range of models available, which runs from $29,590 to $79,440 and includes an all-wheel-drive version -- a unique offering in the segment. The Dodge Charger sedan had a similarly strong quarter, with sales of 26,060, its best in 13 years.

The brand also ran a “Power Dollars” program during the quarter that gave $10 cash back for each horsepower and was good for $2,920 on entry-level Challengers and $7,970 for the 797 hp Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye.

The Mustang still has a big lead in the year-long sales race, however. Its 55,365 sales followed by 46,699 Challengers and 36,791 Camaros. Along with coupes, the Mustang and Camaro are also available as convertibles.

