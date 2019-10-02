Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Performance
Published

The Dodge Challenger is king of the American muscle cars ... for now

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
The Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye is a miraculous muscle carVideo

The Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye is a miraculous muscle car

Fox News Autos editor Gary Gastelu took the most-powerful American car to the Monticello Motor Club to see what Dodge's evil creation can do.

The Challenger has become the champ. At least for one round.

Dodge’s muscle car beat the Ford Mustang and Chevrolet Camaro in the third quarter of 2019, with a model-record 18,301 sold.

Most powerful turbo Ford Mustang everVideo

Ford moved 16,823 Mustangs while Chevy finished a distant third, delivering just 12,275 Camaros over the past three months.

Chevy eCOPO Camaro: What the future of racing sounds likeVideo

Dodge pins the Challenger’s success on its bold, retro-styling and the large range of models available, which runs from $29,590 to $79,440 and includes an all-wheel-drive version -- a unique offering in the segment. The Dodge Charger sedan had a similarly strong quarter, with sales of 26,060, its best in 13 years.

New Dodge Muscle car is a winter wonderVideo

The brand also ran a “Power Dollars” program during the quarter that gave $10 cash back for each horsepower and was good for $2,920 on entry-level Challengers and $7,970 for the 797 hp Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye.

The Mustang still has a big lead in the year-long sales race, however. Its 55,365 sales followed by 46,699 Challengers and 36,791 Camaros. Along with coupes, the Mustang and Camaro are also available as convertibles.

CLICK HERE FOR THE ALL-NEW FOXBUSINESS.COM

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor. Follow him @garygastelu