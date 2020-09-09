Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Dodge
Published

The Dodge Challenger Drag Pak is a $143G muscle car

It's a limited production race car designed for the drag strip

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
The Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye is a miraculous muscle carVideo

The Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye is a miraculous muscle car

Fox News Autos editor Gary Gastelu took the most-powerful American car to the Monticello Motor Club to see what Dodge's evil creation can do.

The quickest Dodge Challenger is also the most expensive, just don't think about showing it off on the street.

Dodge

Dodge

The 2021 Dodge Challenger Drag Pak is a very limited edition factory race car designed to compete in the NHRA sportsman classes against the likes of the Ford Mustang Cobra Jet and Chevrolet COPO Camaro.

Dodge

Dodge

The coupe is powered by a supercharged 384 cubic-inch V8 that drives its Mickey Thompson drag radial-shod rear wheels through a three speed automatic and Strange Engineering live rear axle.

Dodge

Dodge

Specific power and performance specifications have not been released, but the Drag Pak includes an ice tank for the intercooler, a roll cage NHRA rated for 7.5-second quarter-mile runs, a three-gallon fuel cell, Racetech seats and harnesses, Holley digital display, wheelie bars and a parachute.

Dodge

Dodge

Dodge

Dodge

Dodge will only build 50 cars starting early next year at a price of $143,485, which is nearly twice what the street legal 797 hp Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye goes for.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos

Trending in Auto