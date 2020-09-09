The Dodge Challenger Drag Pak is a $143G muscle car

The quickest Dodge Challenger is also the most expensive, just don't think about showing it off on the street.

The 2021 Dodge Challenger Drag Pak is a very limited edition factory race car designed to compete in the NHRA sportsman classes against the likes of the Ford Mustang Cobra Jet and Chevrolet COPO Camaro.

The coupe is powered by a supercharged 384 cubic-inch V8 that drives its Mickey Thompson drag radial-shod rear wheels through a three speed automatic and Strange Engineering live rear axle.

Specific power and performance specifications have not been released, but the Drag Pak includes an ice tank for the intercooler, a roll cage NHRA rated for 7.5-second quarter-mile runs, a three-gallon fuel cell, Racetech seats and harnesses, Holley digital display, wheelie bars and a parachute.

Dodge will only build 50 cars starting early next year at a price of $143,485, which is nearly twice what the street legal 797 hp Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye goes for.

