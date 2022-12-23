Clean machines: Future Porsches could burn water and air-based fuel

Welcome to the Fox News Autos Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.

AIR CARS: Porsche is replacing gasoline with a new fuel made from water and air. Continue reading here

IT'S A STRETCH: The 2023 Land Rover Defender 130 is a supersized SUV. Continue reading here

TREASURE WRECK: Crashed Ferrari replica from "Ferris Bueller's Day Off" sold for big bucks. Continue reading here

FUTURE NOISE: Listen to what the Tesla Semi sounds like on the road. Continue reading here

MEGA MUSCLE CAR: Chevrolet launching 1,004 horsepower Camaro. Continue reading here

CLASSIC COMEBACK: The legendary AC Cobra sports car is being rebooted in 2023. Continue reading here

SHRINKAGE: Here's how much range electric cars lose in the cold. Continue reading here

SECRET MESSAGE: Acura's first electric vehicle will be fast as lightning. Continue reading here

FOLLOW FOX NEWS AUTOS ON SOCIAL MEDIA:

Facebook

Twitter