Disguised Acura ZDX SUV has a secret message on it

GM-powered electric vehicle coming in 2024

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
What's black and white and red all over?

The new Acura ZDX.

Honda's luxury brand has released images of a prototype for the upcoming electric SUV with a pattern made up of different sized versions of the letter S.

Three of them are highlighted in red to send a message about the vehicle.

The ZDX is built on GM's Ultium platform.

Acura confirmed that it will be offered in a high performance Type S model.

The ZDX will be Acura's first fully electric model.

"The ZDX prototype is being rigorously tested and tuned to optimize the SUV's dynamics and overall driving experience," the company said.

The ZDX S-Type is a high performance model.

The ZDX is set to be built in the United States on a platform provided by General Motors that's shared with vehicles like the Cadillac Lyriq and next year's Chevrolet Blazer EV.

Specifications for the ZDX were not released, but the sporty Blazer EV SS will have a 557 horsepower all-wheel-drivetrain.

The Acura Precision EV Concept is a preview of the ZDX's styling.

The ZDX's styling is supposed to be inspired by the Precision concept that was revealed in August, and its pronounced hood bulges can be seen through the camouflage.

The ZDX will also share its underpinnings with the Honda Prologue SUV that's also set to be launched in 2024. 

Gary Gastelu is Fox News Digital's automotive editor.