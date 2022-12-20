Expand / Collapse search
©2022 FOX News Network, LLC.

Legendary AC Cobra sports car returning in 2023

AC Cars is rebooting the iconic roadster

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
The curvaceous classic AC Cobra sports car is making a comeback.

The two-seat British roadster, better known to Americans as the Shelby Cobra, is being rebooted as an all-new car in 2023.

AC Cars was restructured this year and has been developing the new take on the iconic automobile.

The car was originally launched as the ACE in 1953 until Carroll Shelby teamed up with AC and stuffed a 260 cubic-inch Ford V8 into it to create the Cobra for 1962.

Countless replicas have been built over the years, but first original car still exists and was auctioned in 2016 for $13.89 million.

The new AC Cobra GT will be revealed next spring.

The new AC Cobra GT will be revealed next spring. (AC Cars)

The new AC Cobra GT will be fully revealed next spring, but a few teaser images and some specifications have been released.

The AC Cobra GT will be powered by a 645 hp V8.

The AC Cobra GT will be powered by a 645 hp V8. (AC Cars)

The car copies the original's later widebody design, but has been scaled up in size a few notches. It is built on an aluminum platform and wrapped in carbon fiber bodywork.

Power will be provided by a V8 engine of yet to be announced size or origin that will be rated at 645 horsepower. The choice of a six-speed manual transmission or 10-speed automatic will be offered.

The AC Cobra GT is slightly larger than the original.

The AC Cobra GT is slightly larger than the original. (AC Cars)

AC Cars said it will be able to accelerate to 60 mph in 3.6 seconds.

Pricing and U.S. availability have not been announced, but an AC Cars spokesman told Fox News Digital that more news is on the way.

Gary Gastelu is Fox News Digital's automotive editor.