1,004 horsepower COPO Chevrolet Camaro is the most powerful muscle car ever

Chevrolet is cranking up the Camaro.

The bowie brand has unveiled a new version of its iconic sport coupe with the most-powerful V8 engine it has ever built.

The big caveat is that this Camaro cannot be driven on the street.

The 2023 COPO Camaro is a factory drag racer specifically designed for competition and not legal for road use.

The updated model will be offered with a range of three engines, including the ZZ632/1000, which is a 632 cubic-inch (10.35-liter) V8 that is rated at 1,004 horsepower when running on pump 93 octane gasoline.

The engine was launched last year as a crate motor sold for racing car builders at a suggested retail price of $37758.72, but this is the first time it is being offered with the rest of a car attached.

Pricing has not been announced, but reservations are currently being accepted with a $15,000 deposit and the top COPO Camaro offered in 2022 was listed at $105,500 with a 727 hp 572 cubic-inch V8.

The ZZ632 is the most powerful naturally aspirated V8 ever offered from the factory by one of the Detroit Three automakers, but is no longer the king of the hill.

This November, Dodge revealed the Hellephant A170 supercharged 426 cubic-inch V8 that runs on E85 fuel and is rated at an estimated 1,100 horsepower.

Dodge does not currently sell it with one of its COPO Camaro-competing Challenger Drag Pak racing cars, which list for $89,995 as a rolling chassis without an engine.

Along with the ZZ632, the 2023 COPO Camaro is available with the supercharged 350 cubic-inch V8 rated at 580 horsepower or a naturally aspirated 427 cubic-inch V-8 with 470 hp that carry over from this year. A three-speed ATI Racing Products TH400 automatic transmission is included with all three engine options.