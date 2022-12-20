Here's what the Tesla Semi really sounds like on the highway

Tesla is officially trucking.

The electric automaker delivered the first of its Semi trucks to PepsiCo this month, and the trucks are already on the road making deliveries in California.

The company expects to receive 36 trucks by the end of the year, which will be split between its Sacramento Pepsi plant and Modesto Frito-Lay facility.

The Semi has a range of 500 miles per charge with a full load, according to Tesla.

LINCOLN, TESLA, CHEVY TOP 2022 MADE IN AMERICA VEHICLES LIST

Exact pricing has not been announced, but it was previously advertised at $180,000 for the long range model and qualifies for a $40,000 federal tax credit, along with state electric vehicle incentives.

Several of the trucks have been spotted by motorists, including one that was caught on video driving down a highway in Modesto.

The video posted to Twitter by the Tesla Silicon Valley Owners club reveals what it sounds like at speed.

Unlike most electric cars, which cruise along in near silence, the Semi emits a very audible high-pitched motor noise.

The truck uses a version of the 1,020 hp three-motor drivetrain that was first featured in the Tesla Model S Plaid sport sedan, rather than the four-motor layout that was originally planned when it was first revealed as a concept in 2017.

Tesla has not announced the next company to take delivery of any Semis.