Porsche is replacing gasoline with air and water

Porsches race like the wind and will soon be running on it in a roundabout way.

The automaker has filled up a 911 for the first time with a new synthetic fuel created out of thin air … and water.

The eFuel was developed by a company called Highly Innovative Fuels that the automaker has invested in as a hedge against being forded to go all-electric in the zero carbon future.

The company makes the fuel at a wind-powered plant in Punta Arenas, Chile, near the tip of South America, where the wind blows an average of 270 days per year.

The fuel combines carbon captured from the atmosphere with hydrogen sourced from the water to create methane, which is converted into a fuel that works the same as gasoline.

A Porsche spokesman told Fox News Digital the 911 used to demonstrate it required no modifications and that virtually any gasoline car could use it.

The pilot plant currently has an output of 34,342 gallons annually, but will be ramped up to 145.3 million gallons by late this decade.

Porsche will first use it in special projects, including as the fuel for the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup racing series, as it currently costs $45 per gallon to make, according to Motor Trend, but will be less than $8 per gallon by 2026.

Since it requires as much carbon dioxide to make as it emits in its emissions, it is essentially a net-zero fuel and could be approved for widespread use under future emissions rules. Porsche, other sports car companies and even the Formula One series have been investigating its implementation in order to preserve the performance and aural entertainment benefits of internal combustion engines in their products.

The CEO of Lamborghini Stephan Winkelmann recently told Fox News Digital his brand is also very interested in it.

"This is something that we are still looking into, we have to see what the legislature is going to say in the next couple of years if there is an opportunity or a window open also for those types of cars with hybrids still in the 30s by utilizing synthetic fuel," Winkelmann said.