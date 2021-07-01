Chevrolet Silverado ZR2 supertruck confirmed, but remains a mystery

General Motors is getting into the supertruck game … and we're not talking about the GMC Hummer EV.

Chevrolet has confirmed that it will soon debut a high performance Silverado ZR2 model that could be a rival to the Ford F-150 Raptor and Ram 1500 TRX.

A short teaser video of a truck driving through mud posted to social media doesn't reveal much about it aside from the name, but the sound of a V8 engine can be heard under the music soundtrack.

Chevrolet currently sells the midsize Colorado ZR2, which features a unique long-travel suspension based around a set of Multimatic velocity-sensitive dampers that mechanically adjust their stiffness based on road inputs and allow the truck to be driven and jumped at high speeds off road.

The Silverado ZR2 teaser doesn't indicate that the truck will use the same technology, but Chevrolet has built an off road racing Silverado with it that many presumed was a thinly-veiled test bed for an upcoming ZR2-type model.

What's unknown is how much power will be under the Silverado ZR2's hood. The Colorado ZR2 is all about the suspension and relies on the standard V6 and turbodiesel inline-four engines that are offered on other models.

The top engine in the Silverado lineup today is a 460 hp 6.2-liter V8. The F-150 Raptor will be available with a 450 hp turbocharged V6 when it goes on sale this year, but a V8-powered model will be added later that could use a 700+ hp version of the supercharged 5.2-liter V8 from the Mustang Shelby GT500. Meanwhile, the Ram 1500 TRX is the most powerful pickup ever made courtesy of its 702 hp supercharged Hellcat 6.2-liter V8.

All of these trucks will eventually be upstaged by the Hummer EV, however, which is launching with a tri-motor 1,000 hp drivetrain and is built on a platform that will eventually spawn an all-electric Silverado.