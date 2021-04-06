Chevrolet confirms electric Silverado with 400-mile range

GM is rolling out the electric trucks.

The automaker will build an electric Chevrolet Silverado pickup at its Factory ZERO electric truck plant in Detroit-Hamtramck, Mich.

The full-size pickup will use GM's Ultium electric vehicle platform, which launches this fall with the GMC HUMMER EV SUT pickup.

Details and images of the Silverado have not been released, but GM President Mark Ruess confirmed it will offer over 400 miles of range between charges and be available in retail and commercial models.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

An exact release date for the Silverado was not revealed, but GM is planning to introduce 30 electric vehicles globally by 2025 and the HUMMER EV pickup and SUV go on sale in late 2021 and early 2023, respectively.

The Silverado is one of several full-size electric trucks in the works that includes an electric Ford F-150, the Lordstown Endurance and the Tesla Cybertruck.