2021 Ford F-150 Raptor pickup priced at $65,840

The 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor is set to be the highest-performance pickup the Blue Oval brand has ever made, and it'll come with a higher starting price than the model it replaces.

The significantly updated SuperCrew pickup will start at $65,840 when it goes on sale this summer. That compares to $57,785 for the 2020 version. A SuperCab model will no longer be offered.

The new F-150 Raptor features the first coil-spring rear suspension ever used on an F-150. It helps provide 15-inches of wheel travel to go along with the 14 inches in front. Both ends are equipped with a set of Fox Live Valve position-dependent dampers, which are larger than the ones used in the outgoing model and adjust their stiffness depending on wheel position to better handle rough roads and jumps.

The F-150 Raptor comes with a 10-speed automatic transmission and 3.5-liter turbocharged V6, which was rated at 450 hp and 500 lb-ft of torque in the previous edition.

The new price edges the F-150 Raptor closer to the Ram 1500 TRX off-road performance truck, which is the world's most powerful pickup at 702 hp and starts at $71,690.

Ford will be closing the gap and perhaps surpassing the 1500 TRX on the performance front soon, too, with confirmation that a V8-powered F-150 Raptor R is in the works for 2022.

Details on the F-150 Raptor R's powertrain have not been revealed, but it is rumored to be getting a version of the 760 hp 5.2-liter supercharged V8 found in the Mustang Shelby GT500.