Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Ford
Published

2021 Ford F-150 Raptor pickup priced at $65,840

High-performance pickup priced higher than model it replaces

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
2021 Ford F-150 Raptor revealedVideo

2021 Ford F-150 Raptor revealed

Ford President Kumar Galhotra talks to Fox News Autos Editor Gary Gastelu about the new F-150 Raptor and Ford's upcoming electrification plans.

The 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor is set to be the highest-performance pickup the Blue Oval brand has ever made, and it'll come with a higher starting price than the model it replaces.

The significantly updated SuperCrew pickup will start at $65,840 when it goes on sale this summer. That compares to $57,785 for the 2020 version. A SuperCab model will no longer be offered.

The new F-150 Raptor features the first coil-spring rear suspension ever used on an F-150. It helps provide 15-inches of wheel travel to go along with the 14 inches in front. Both ends are equipped with a set of Fox Live Valve position-dependent dampers, which are larger than the ones used in the outgoing model and adjust their stiffness depending on wheel position to better handle rough roads and jumps.

The F-150 Raptor comes with a 10-speed automatic transmission and 3.5-liter turbocharged V6, which was rated at 450 hp and 500 lb-ft of torque in the previous edition.

F-150 NOW AVAILABLE WITH BUILT-IN CARGO SCALES

The new price edges the F-150 Raptor closer to the Ram 1500 TRX off-road performance truck, which is the world's most powerful pickup at 702 hp and starts at $71,690.

Fox News Autos test drive: 2021 Ram 1500 TRXVideo

Ford will be closing the gap and perhaps surpassing the 1500 TRX on the performance front soon, too, with confirmation that a V8-powered F-150 Raptor R is in the works for 2022.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Details on the F-150 Raptor R's powertrain have not been revealed, but it is rumored to be getting a version of the 760 hp 5.2-liter supercharged V8 found in the Mustang Shelby GT500.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos