Cadillac
Published

Six-figure Cadillac Celestiq ultra-luxury electric car revealed

Cadillac says it will be the new "Standard of the World"

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Cadillac has revealed the car it hopes will reclaim the "Standard of the World" title for the brand.

The Celesitq is a fully electric ultra luxury model that will be largely hand-built by the automaker starting next year.

The show car that has been unveiled previews the production Celestiq's styling and four-door liftback configuration, which is similar to the Mercedes-Benz EQS that it will compete against.

Its large faux grille is embedded with lighting elements that illuminated in an animated sequence and the lights flanking its tailgate are a tip of the hat to the brand's iconic tail fins.

The Cadillac Celestiq show car previews the upcoming ultra-luxury model. 

The Cadillac Celestiq show car previews the upcoming ultra-luxury model.  (Cadillac)

The interior design is a modern take on mid-century glitz trimmed in a mix of leather, wood and fabric trim.

The Celestiq has a 55-inch digital display.

The Celestiq has a 55-inch digital display. (Cadillac)

Cadillac said the idea for the car was partly inspired by the 1957 Eldorado Brougham, of which just 400 were built.

The idea behind the Celestiq was partly inspired by the hand-built 1957 Eldorado Brougham that had a starting price of $13,000, which is roughly equivalent to $130,000 today.

The idea behind the Celestiq was partly inspired by the hand-built 1957 Eldorado Brougham that had a starting price of $13,000, which is roughly equivalent to $130,000 today. (Cadillac)

A 55-inch digital display spans the entire dashboard between the roof pillars and four more screens are provided for control interfaces and rear seat entertainment.

The Celestiq concept features a four-seat layout.

The Celestiq concept features a four-seat layout. (Cadillac)

The four-seat concept is equipped with a glass roof that can be individually dimmed over each passenger by activated suspended particles embedded within it.

The Celestiq's panoramic glass roof can be dimmed electronically over each seat.

The Celestiq's panoramic glass roof can be dimmed electronically over each seat. (Cadillac)

One symbolic heritage touch is a depiction of Cadillac's classic art deco "goddess" hood ornament used during Cadillac's golden of the 1930s to 1950s that's been embedded into both of the Celestiq's front fenders.

A depiction of the art deco "goddess" hood ornament is featured on each front fender.

A depiction of the art deco "goddess" hood ornament is featured on each front fender. (Cadillac)

The Celestiq will be equipped with GM's Ultium electric vehicle technology that debuted with the GMC Hummer EV and use over 100 3D printed metal and plastic structural and decorative parts.

The Celestiq has a liftback design.

The Celestiq has a liftback design. (Cadillac)

Performance specifications, including its power and driving range between charges, have not been released, but Cadillac previously said it will be equipped with the hands-free Ultra Cruise driving system, all-wheel-drive and a four-wheel-steering system that should allow it to make turns as tightly as a compact car can.

Over 100 of the Celestiq's parts will be 3D printed in its assembly facility at GM's Technical Center.

Over 100 of the Celestiq's parts will be 3D printed in its assembly facility at GM's Technical Center. (Cadillac)

The Celestiq will be assembled in a dedicated $81 million facility being set up at the GM Technical Center in Warren, Michigan, at an expected rate of just hundreds per year.

Cadillac has not announced pricing, but it is expected to be well into the six-figure range and The Wall Street Journal reported that fully loaded top of the line examples will cost over $300,000, pitting it against high-end models from the likes of Bentley and Rolls-Royce.

