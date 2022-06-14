Cadillac almost put a V16 engine in the Escalade

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Cadillac Escalade-V has a V-8, but it could've had two.

Sort of.

Escalade-V Product Manager David Schiavone has revealed an interesting tidbit from the development of the high-performance SUV.

The Escalade-V is powered by a 682 horsepower supercharged V-8 that is the most powerful the brand has ever offered, but Schiavonne said they almost put something very different under the hood.

"At one point we even talked about a 16-cylinder Escalade," Schiavone told GM Authority.

Cadillac has not built a vehicle with that kind of engine since the aptly named Cadillac V-16 that was made from 1930 to 1940, and few cars have ever been built with such a powerplant.

The only 16-cylinder engine on sale today is used in the $3 million Bugatti Chiron, but its cylinders are technically arranged in a more compact "W" formation.

Cadillac has toyed with the idea of bringing back a V-16 before and even unveiled a concept car called the "Sixteen" in 2003, but with the automaker on its way to going all-electric by 2030, it is never going to happen.

If it ever did, it would surely cost much more than the Escalade-V, which is already the most expensive Cadillac ever offered and has a starting price of $149,990.