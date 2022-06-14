Expand / Collapse search
Cadillac
Published

Cadillac almost put a V16 engine in the Escalade

High performance Escalade-V is the most powerful Cadillac ever

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Test drive: 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing Video

Test drive: 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing

The 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing is the only car of its kind available today, and Fox News Autos Editor Gary Gastelu says there may never be another one like it again.

The Cadillac Escalade-V has a V-8, but it could've had two.

Sort of.

Escalade-V Product Manager David Schiavone has revealed an interesting tidbit from the development of the high-performance SUV.

The Escalade-V is powered by a 682 horsepower supercharged V-8 that is the most powerful the brand has ever offered, but Schiavonne said they almost put something very different under the hood.

The 682 hp Cadillac Escalade-V is the brand's most powerful model.

The 682 hp Cadillac Escalade-V is the brand's most powerful model. (Cadillac)

"At one point we even talked about a 16-cylinder Escalade," Schiavone told GM Authority.

The Escalade-V has a starting price of $149,990.

The Escalade-V has a starting price of $149,990. (Cadillac)

Cadillac has not built a vehicle with that kind of engine since the aptly named Cadillac V-16 that was made from 1930 to 1940, and few cars have ever been built with such a powerplant.

This 1933 Cadillac V-16 was owned by Al Jolson. 

This 1933 Cadillac V-16 was owned by Al Jolson.  (ehughes/iStock)

The only 16-cylinder engine on sale today is used in the $3 million Bugatti Chiron, but its cylinders are technically arranged in a more compact "W" formation.

The Cadillac Sixteen concept debuted at the 2003 North American International Auto Show in Detroit.

The Cadillac Sixteen concept debuted at the 2003 North American International Auto Show in Detroit. (David Cooper/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

Cadillac has toyed with the idea of bringing back a V-16 before and even unveiled a concept car called the "Sixteen" in 2003, but with the automaker on its way to going all-electric by 2030, it is never going to happen.

If it ever did, it would surely cost much more than the Escalade-V, which is already the most expensive Cadillac ever offered and has a starting price of $149,990.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing @foxnewsautos