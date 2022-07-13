Expand / Collapse search
Collector Cars
Published

Here's how much Tim Allen's old custom Cadillac is worth

The comedian modified his 2000 Cadillac Deville

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Tim Allen hit a triple.

A 2000 Cadillac DeVille customized by the comedian was auctioned online this week for a surprising price.

Allen collaborated with Cadillac on the car, which features a V8 engine modified to increase its power from 300 hp to 398 hp.

The performance car fan also had the brakes and suspension upgraded and added a few original styling touches including a grille and rocker panel extensions of his own creation.

Tim Allen customized his DeVille with help from Cadillac.

Tim Allen customized his DeVille with help from Cadillac. (Cars & Bids/Randy Holmes via Getty Images)

The car only has 13,400 miles and had been part of the collection of the Peteresen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles since 2018, which had listed it on the Cars & Bids auction website.

Tim Allen's 2000 Cadillac Deville has just 13,400 miles.

Tim Allen's 2000 Cadillac Deville has just 13,400 miles. (Cars & Bids)

According to Classic.com, the going rate for a typical 2000 DeVille is around $10,000, but Allen's went for a fair bit more.

The DeVille's V8 has been upgraded from 300 hp to 398 hp.

The DeVille's V8 has been upgraded from 300 hp to 398 hp. (Cars & Bids)

After 26 bids over the course of a few days, the final sale price was $35,500, more than triple the average and the highest price paid for one on a major online auction for the past five years.

However, this is not the star's biggest sale in recent months.

Tim Allen sold his 2017 Ford GT last year for $1 million.

Tim Allen sold his 2017 Ford GT last year for $1 million. (Bring a Trailer)

Last year, Allen auctioned his 2017 Ford GT supercar, which originally cost $485,500, for an even $1 million on the Bring a Trailer website.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing @foxnewsautos