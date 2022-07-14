The $300,000 Cadillac Celestiq is a hatchback

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Cadillac's upcoming Celestiq luxury electric flagship model will be packed with every feature imaginable.

Including an extra door.

The latest batch of teaser images the brand released ahead of the Celestiq's full reveal July 22 confirm that it will be a four-door hatchback car.

The photos show the Celestiq's raked hatch, which is flanked by large taillights.

The cargo area is trimmed in a glitzy mix of red, metallic and wood trim and flows into the four-seat passenger cabin.

A full width digital display can be seen on the dashboard, while rear passengers get individual screens and a touchscreen control between them.

Grates in the door panels are illuminated from behind, and the faux grille in the car's shark nose is also embedded with an animated lightning display, similar to the one featured on the Lyriq SUV that begins deliveries this summer.

Cadillac had previously announced that the Celestiq will have a panoramic sunroof that will allow the four passengers to individually adjust its transparency over their seats electronically.

The car will be hand built at a special facility set up at GM's Warren Tech Center in Michigan and proclaims its aspirations with "Standard of the World" badging.

It will not be the only high-end electric hatchback on sale. The Tesla Model S features the design as does the new Mercedes Benz EQS.

Official pricing has not been announced yet, but GM has suggested it will be far into the six-figure range, and inside sources told the Wall Street Journal that loaded models will cost over $300,000 and only about 500 will be built annually.