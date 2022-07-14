Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Luxury
Published

The $300,000 Cadillac Celestiq is a hatchback

Cadillac's electric luxury car coming next year at an extraordinary price

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
Test drive: 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing Video

Test drive: 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing

The 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing is the only car of its kind you can buy today, and Fox News Autos Editor Gary Gastelu says there may never be another one like it again.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Cadillac's upcoming Celestiq luxury electric flagship model will be packed with every feature imaginable.

Including an extra door.

The latest batch of teaser images the brand released ahead of the Celestiq's full reveal July 22 confirm that it will be a four-door hatchback car.

The photos show the Celestiq's raked hatch, which is flanked by large taillights.

The Cadillac Celestiq features a hatchback design.

The Cadillac Celestiq features a hatchback design. (Cadillac)

The cargo area is trimmed in a glitzy mix of red, metallic and wood trim and flows into the four-seat passenger cabin.

REVIEW: 2022 CADILLAC CT5-V BLACKWING

The Celestiq's interior flows into the cargo area.

The Celestiq's interior flows into the cargo area. (Cadillac)

A full width digital display can be seen on the dashboard, while rear passengers get individual screens and a touchscreen control between them.

Grates in the doors are illuminated from behind.

Grates in the doors are illuminated from behind. (Cadillac)

Grates in the door panels are illuminated from behind, and the faux grille in the car's shark nose is also embedded with an animated lightning display, similar to the one featured on the Lyriq SUV that begins deliveries this summer.

HERE'S HOW POWERFUL THE CADILLAC LYRIQ IS WITH ALL-WHEEL-DRIVE

The Celestiq's faux grille is embedded with lights.

The Celestiq's faux grille is embedded with lights. (Cadillac)

Cadillac had previously announced that the Celestiq will have a panoramic sunroof that will allow the four passengers to individually adjust its transparency over their seats electronically.

The Celestiq features an electronically dimmable panoramic roof.

The Celestiq features an electronically dimmable panoramic roof. (Cadillac)

The car will be hand built at a special facility set up at GM's Warren Tech Center in Michigan and proclaims its aspirations with "Standard of the World" badging.

It will not be the only high-end electric hatchback on sale. The Tesla Model S features the design as does the new Mercedes Benz EQS.

Review: 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS Video

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Official pricing has not been announced yet, but GM has suggested it will be far into the six-figure range, and inside sources told the Wall Street Journal that loaded models will cost over $300,000 and only about 500 will be built annually.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing @foxnewsautos