Jeep
Published

This baby hybrid Jeep pickup concept was inspired by the WW2 Willys

It uses the plug-in hybrid powertrain from the upcoming Wrangler 4xe

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Fox News Autos test drive: 2020 Jeep Gladiator Mojave

Fox News Autos test drive: 2020 Jeep Gladiator Mojave

The Jeep Gladiator Mojave is the first 'Desert Rated' Jeep and was designed for high-speed off-road driving, especially on the sand, so that's where Fox News Autos Editor Gary Gastelu took it to try out.

Could Jeep go back to the future?

Fiat Chrysler design bosses Ralph Gilles and Mark Trostle recently held an online sketch battle for aspiring car designers and one of the three finalists was a cool new take on the original Jeep.

It’s a very compact pickup with a cab-forward layout, extended roof racks and oversized wheels that draws inspiration from the World War II-era Willys MB but uses the plug-in hybrid powertrain from the upcoming Wrangler 4xe.

(Jeep)

There are no plans to put it into production, but the folks at Jeep have discussed the possibility of building a “baby” Wrangler one day and have built their own forward control-style pickup concept called the Mighty FC.

(Jeep)

The other two finalists posted to Trostle’s Instagram feature much more modern designs, and all three winners will get private meetings with Trostle and Gilles to talk shop.

Fiat Chrysler often holds competitions like this one and the design team is known to share its own wild ideas, including a Challenger-based, two-door, Rampage-type pickup it used to promote a contest for Ram truck designs.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos