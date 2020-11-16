Expand / Collapse search
V8-powered Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 is the most powerful Wrangler ever

It's been 40 years since an open-top Jeep had a V8

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Jeep is bringing out the big guns to battle the upcoming rebooted Ford Bronco in the form of the most powerful Wrangler SUV it’s ever built.

The 2021 Wrangler Rubicon 392 is powered by a 6.4-liter HEMI V8 with 470 hp and 470 lb-ft of torque that’s the first eight-cylinder engine to appear in one of Jeep’s iconic open-top models since the 1981 CJ, which had a 125 hp 5.0-liter.

But the Rubicon 392 isn’t all about the motor. The four-door model features a reinforced frame, beefed-up suspension system, heavy-duty brakes and a 2-inch lift kit and high-performance Fox shock absorbers. Jeep says it can accelerate to 60 mph in 4.5 seconds and has a 4WD high setting that locks the rear differential for high-speed driving on loose surfaces.

It’s also been equipped with a unique Hydro-Guide system that uses a series of ducts and drains to channel up to 15 gallons of water away from the air intake, in case the hood is flooded by waves when you’re taking advantage of the Rubicon 392's 32.5-inches of water fording capability. A secondary air intake has been incorporated into the hood so the engine can still breathe if the main intake is clogged with mud or snow.

THE PLUG-IN HYBRID JEEP WRANGLER 4XE IS A STEALTHY OFF-ROADER

Pricing for the Rubicon 392 will be announced closer to when it goes on sale early next year, but it comes standard with 17-inch beadlock capable wheels, leather upholstery, a body-color hardtop and fender flares, adaptive cruise control and other options that would push the price of a V6-powered Rubicon over $55,000.

