Jeep Wrangler Willys edition returns for 2020

The Willys Jeep is back … again.

Jeep has announced the return of a Wrangler Willys model for 2020 that leverages the brand’s military heritage.

The Willys is essentially a 4x4 Sport S equipped with additional off-road gear that includes a limited-slip rear differential, the rock rails from the extreme Wrangler Rubicon, upgraded brakes and black 17-inch wheels with 32-inch mud terrain tires.

It also features a signature gloss black grille and Willys hood decals, of course. It’s available in 10 colors, but oddly none of them are green, Army or otherwise.

Prices start at $33,740 for two-door models and $37,240 for four-doors.

