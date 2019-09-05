Expand / Collapse search
Jeep Wrangler Willys edition returns for 2020

The Willys Jeep is back … again.

Jeep has announced the return of a Wrangler Willys model for 2020 that leverages the brand’s military heritage.

The Willys is essentially a 4x4 Sport S equipped with additional off-road gear that includes a limited-slip rear differential, the rock rails from the extreme Wrangler Rubicon, upgraded brakes and black 17-inch wheels with 32-inch mud terrain tires.

It also features a signature gloss black grille and Willys hood decals, of course. It’s available in 10 colors, but oddly none of them are green, Army or otherwise.

(The WW II Willys MB and its successors were mainstays of the U.S. Military for decades.)

Prices start at $33,740 for two-door models and $37,240 for four-doors.

