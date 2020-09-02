The Jeep Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid is a stealth off-roader

Jeep’s newest Wrangler can’t tread lightly, but it can do it silently.

The Wrangler 4xe is the first plug-in hybrid version of the venerable off-road SUV and features a powertrain that combines a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine with two electric motors. One replaces the alternator and the other the torque converter for the eight-speed automatic transmission. A 17 kWh battery pack under the rear seats can provide up to 25 miles of all-electric drive before the gasoline engine is needed.

A maximum system output of 375 horsepower and 470 lb.-ft. will make it most potent Wrangler when it goes on sale early next year, while an estimated EPA fuel economy rating equivalent to 50 mpg in typical use means it will also be the most efficient.

Drivers will have several drive modes to choose from, including electric, which uses only battery power until the charge is depleted unless full-throttle is applied, and an eSave setting that preserves the electrons for when you want to use them, like for a stealthy drive into the great outdoors.

V8-POWERED JEEP WRANGLER CRASHES FORD BRONCO'S PARTY

The plug-in power will be offered in a base 4xe model and more luxurious Sahara 4xe – both with full-time four-wheel-drive – and an off-road-focused Rubicon 4xe equipped with a part-time Rock-Trac 4x4 system and an upgraded suspension with electronic sway-bar disconnect for maximum articulation.

The Rubicon 4xe’s 10.8 inches of ground clearance remains the same as the conventionally-powered version – which weighs about 700 pounds less – and the sealed battery pack’s placement under the rear passenger seat allows it to wade through up to 30 inches of water.

Pricing for the Wrangler 4xe will be announced closer to when it goes on sale early next year.

