Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Ford
Published

Pony up: 2024 Ford Mustang to debut in September at this iconic event

All-new Ford Mustang to be unveiled at Detroit Auto Show

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
Test drive: 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Video

Test drive: 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1

The 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 is the latest in a line of high performance Mustangs that dates back to 1969 and very different than the brand's other "Mach" model, according to Fox News Autos Editor Gary Gastelu.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The next generation Ford Mustang is almost ready to run out of the stable.

The 2024 Mustang will reportedly be making its public debut in September at the Detroit Auto Show.

The show was canceled the past two years due to the coronavirus pandemic and has been moved from its traditional January dates in an effort to grow its audience.

Ford in June announced that an all-new Mustang is on the way and will be built at the Flat Rock Assembly Plant in Michigan that manufactures the current model, but did not say exactly when it would first be shown or go on sale.

Disguised prototypes of the 2024 Ford Mustang have been spotted on public roads.

Disguised prototypes of the 2024 Ford Mustang have been spotted on public roads. (Brian Williams)

Sources now tell Automotive News that the reveal will happen at the show ahead of the start of production early next year.

FORD MUSTANG DARK HORSE MAY STEAL THE MUSCLE CAR RACE

A Ford spokesperson would not confirm or deny the report, but said "we can't wait to share more details soon."

The prototypes were powered by internal combustion engines.

The prototypes were powered by internal combustion engines. (Brian Williams)

The insiders also said that the new Mustang would continue to be powered by V8 and turbocharged four-cylinder engines like the current model, while Ford dealers were recently told that a hybrid will also be offered.

HERTZ IS RENTING 900 HP FORD MUSTANGS

Ford's June announcement included an audio clip of a V8 engine revving, along with a 7th Generation logo with the grip of a six-speed manual transmission taking the place of the O in generation.

Despite the disguising wrap, the Mustang's classic long hood, short deck shape is evident.

Despite the disguising wrap, the Mustang's classic long hood, short deck shape is evident. (Brian Williams)

Disguised prototypes have recently been spotted on public roads equipped with exhaust pipes, and there's no word that an all-electric version will be part of the lineup.

The Ford F-150 PowerBoost hybrid powertrain mixes a turbocharged V6 with electric drive to produce 430 hp and 570 lb-ft of torque, which would be appropriate for the Mustang.

MORE FORD NEWS FROM FOX NEWS AUTOS

Ford has also filed a patented on a V8 engine with two electric motors mounted to it that could power the front wheels of a vehicle in an all-wheel-drive configuration.

Ford has patented a design for a V8 engine with electric motors incorporated into it.

Ford has patented a design for a V8 engine with electric motors incorporated into it. (Ford)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Mustang has been the best-selling pony/muscle car through the first half of 2022, reclaiming the lead from the Dodge Challenger that outsold for all of 2021.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing @foxnewsautos