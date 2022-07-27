Pony up: 2024 Ford Mustang to debut in September at this iconic event

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The next generation Ford Mustang is almost ready to run out of the stable.

The 2024 Mustang will reportedly be making its public debut in September at the Detroit Auto Show.

The show was canceled the past two years due to the coronavirus pandemic and has been moved from its traditional January dates in an effort to grow its audience.

Ford in June announced that an all-new Mustang is on the way and will be built at the Flat Rock Assembly Plant in Michigan that manufactures the current model, but did not say exactly when it would first be shown or go on sale.

Sources now tell Automotive News that the reveal will happen at the show ahead of the start of production early next year.

A Ford spokesperson would not confirm or deny the report, but said "we can't wait to share more details soon."

The insiders also said that the new Mustang would continue to be powered by V8 and turbocharged four-cylinder engines like the current model, while Ford dealers were recently told that a hybrid will also be offered.

Ford's June announcement included an audio clip of a V8 engine revving, along with a 7th Generation logo with the grip of a six-speed manual transmission taking the place of the O in generation.

Disguised prototypes have recently been spotted on public roads equipped with exhaust pipes, and there's no word that an all-electric version will be part of the lineup.

The Ford F-150 PowerBoost hybrid powertrain mixes a turbocharged V6 with electric drive to produce 430 hp and 570 lb-ft of torque, which would be appropriate for the Mustang.

Ford has also filed a patented on a V8 engine with two electric motors mounted to it that could power the front wheels of a vehicle in an all-wheel-drive configuration.

The Mustang has been the best-selling pony/muscle car through the first half of 2022, reclaiming the lead from the Dodge Challenger that outsold for all of 2021.