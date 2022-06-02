New gasoline-powered Ford Mustang confirmed with this old-school feature

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Mustang name may be on an electric vehicle these days, the Mustang Mach-E, but there's piston power in the pony car's future.

Ford has confirmed that an all-new seventh generation Mustang sports car will be entering production soon at the Flat Rock, Michigan, factory that builds the model today.

The announcement as accompanied by a video with the sound of a revving internal combustion engine making the signature noise of a V8.

It also included a graphic of a six-speed manual transmission's shifter knob, which isn't needed for an electric vehicle.

The news comes after several prototypes for the new Mustang equipped with exhaust pipes have been spotted being tested on public roads.

Ford did not say when the new Mustang will be on sale, but indications are that it will be introduced next year as a 2024 model vehicle.

And it may still be bringing some electrification along for the ride. Ford dealers were told last year that a hybrid version of the Mustang is slated for 2025, according to Automotive News.

But a Ford patent suggests even that one might be powered by a V8.

The recent filing described a powertrain that combined a V8 engine with two electric motors mounted to its sides that could drive the front wheels of a vehicle while the V8 sends its power to the rear through a conventional transmission, which would create the first all-wheel-drive Mustang ever made.