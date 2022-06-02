Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Ford
Published

New gasoline-powered Ford Mustang confirmed with this old-school feature

Seventh-generation Ford Mustang to be built at Flat Rock, Michigan factory.

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
Test drive: 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Video

Test drive: 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1

The 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 is the latest in a line of high performance Mustangs that dates back to 1969 and very different than the brand's other "Mach" model, according to Fox News Autos Editor Gary Gastelu.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Mustang name may be on an electric vehicle these days, the Mustang Mach-E, but there's piston power in the pony car's future.

Ford has confirmed that an all-new seventh generation Mustang sports car will be entering production soon at the Flat Rock, Michigan, factory that builds the model today.

The announcement as accompanied by a video with the sound of a revving internal combustion engine making the signature noise of a V8.

It also included a graphic of a six-speed manual transmission's shifter knob, which isn't needed for an electric vehicle.

Ford has confirmed a new seventh-generation Ford Mustang is in the works.

Ford has confirmed a new seventh-generation Ford Mustang is in the works. (Ford)

The news comes after several prototypes for the new Mustang equipped with exhaust pipes have been spotted being tested on public roads.

A prototype for the seventh-generation Mustang has been spotted on public roads.

A prototype for the seventh-generation Mustang has been spotted on public roads. (Brian Williams)

Ford did not say when the new Mustang will be on sale, but indications are that it will be introduced next year as a 2024 model vehicle.

And it may still be bringing some electrification along for the ride. Ford dealers were told last year that a hybrid version of the Mustang is slated for 2025, according to Automotive News.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

But a Ford patent suggests even that one might be powered by a V8.

Ford has patented a hybrid powertrain based around a V8 engine.

Ford has patented a hybrid powertrain based around a V8 engine. (Ford)

The recent filing described a powertrain that combined a V8 engine with two electric motors mounted to its sides that could drive the front wheels of a vehicle while the V8 sends its power to the rear through a conventional transmission, which would create the first all-wheel-drive Mustang ever made.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing @foxnewsautos