You can rent a Hertz Ford Mustang with 900 horsepower for $399

Hertz is revving up its rental fleet in time for summer.

The company has once again collaborated with Shelby American on a high performance special edition Ford Mustang, and it is very special.

The Mustang Shelby GT500-H's supercharged 5.2-liter V8 has been modified to produce well over 900 hp, and the car has been updated with a new body kit, wheels and a carbon fiber hood with additional vents to help the engine stay cool that weighs 30 pounds less than the factory GT500.

Just 25 of the cars will be built, however, and available only at locations in Fort Myers, Las Vegas, Miami, Orlando, Phoenix and Tampa at a rate of $399 per day.

A larger run of more mainstream Mustang Shelby GT-H coupes and convertibles with about half the horsepower will also be produced and offered in Atlanta, Dallas, Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Miami, Orlando, Phoenix, San Diego, San Francisco and Tampa for $99 per day.

Hertz and Shelby first partnered in 1966 on the Shelby GT350H, which became known as the "rent-a-racer" after several people used them at racetracks, which was against the rental agreement, as it is on the current cars.

Several other cars followed over the years, the last in 2016 to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the original, examples of which are now worth $250,000 and more on the auction circuit.