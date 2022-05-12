Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Custom
Published

You can rent a Hertz Ford Mustang with 900 horsepower for $399

Shelby GT500-H is the latest 'rent-a-racer'

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 test drive Video

2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 test drive

The 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 is no one-trick pony. The most powerful Ford ever is as happy on a twisty track as it is on a drag strip, Fox News Automotive Editor Gary Gastelu says.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Hertz is revving up its rental fleet in time for summer.

The Shelby GT-H and Shelby GT500-H will be available for rent this summer.

The Shelby GT-H and Shelby GT500-H will be available for rent this summer. (Hertz)

The company has once again collaborated with Shelby American on a high performance special edition Ford Mustang, and it is very special.

The Mustang Shelby GT500-H's supercharged 5.2-liter V8 has been modified to produce well over 900 hp, and the car has been updated with a new body kit, wheels and a carbon fiber hood with additional vents to help the engine stay cool that weighs 30 pounds less than the factory GT500.

The GT500-H features a supercharged 5.2-liter V8 with over 900 horsepower.

The GT500-H features a supercharged 5.2-liter V8 with over 900 horsepower. (Hertz)

Just 25 of the cars will be built, however, and available only at locations in Fort Myers, Las Vegas, Miami, Orlando, Phoenix and Tampa at a rate of $399 per day.

A larger run of more mainstream Mustang Shelby GT-H coupes and convertibles with about half the horsepower will also be produced and offered in Atlanta, Dallas, Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Miami, Orlando, Phoenix, San Diego, San Francisco and Tampa for $99 per day.

The GT-H is powered by the Mustang GT's 5.0-liter V8 and rated at over 450 hp.

The GT-H is powered by the Mustang GT's 5.0-liter V8 and rated at over 450 hp. (Hertz)

Hertz and Shelby first partnered in 1966 on the Shelby GT350H, which became known as the "rent-a-racer" after several people used them at racetracks, which was against the rental agreement, as it is on the current cars.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Several other cars followed over the years, the last in 2016 to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the original, examples of which are now worth $250,000 and more on the auction circuit.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing @foxnewsautos