Performance
Published

This is America's most popular muscle car of 2022

Ford Mustang pulls ahead of Dodge Challenger

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
Test drive: 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Video

Test drive: 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1

The 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 is the latest in a line of high performance Mustangs that dates back to 1969 and very different than the brand's other "Mach" model, according to Fox News Autos Editor Gary Gastelu.

They're halfway there!

The 2022 American muscle car sales race is six months in, and it's shaping up to be a tight race.

The Dodge Challenger was the champion last year, but Ford has put the spurs to the Mustang and pulled out in front.

Ford has sold 26,244 Mustangs so far, and it's picking up steam, with its June sales of 4,647 more than double what they were last year.

The 2022 Mustang is available with an Ice White appearance package.

The defending champion Dodge Challenger remains close behind at 25,682. That's down 15% from the first half of 2021, but its sales were up 3% in June.

The Dodge Challenger and Charger Jailbreak models are highly customizable.

The Chevrolet Camaro is a distant third at 11,255 deliveries in 2022 and also trails the more expensive Corvette sports car. The mid-engine two-seater has found 17,441 new owners, which represents a 20% increase from 2021.

The Chevrolet Camaro didn't receive any major updates for 2022.

While the Camaro didn't see any major changes for 2022, Ford and Dodge have been introducing new versions of the Mustang and Challenger to keep things interesting.

They include the Mustang Ice White and Shelby GT500 Heritage Edition and the Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody Jailbreak, which offers a wider array of color combinations that could result in a few truly unique cars being configured.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing @foxnewsautos