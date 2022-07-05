This is America's most popular muscle car of 2022

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

They're halfway there!

The 2022 American muscle car sales race is six months in, and it's shaping up to be a tight race.

The Dodge Challenger was the champion last year, but Ford has put the spurs to the Mustang and pulled out in front.

Ford has sold 26,244 Mustangs so far, and it's picking up steam, with its June sales of 4,647 more than double what they were last year.

The defending champion Dodge Challenger remains close behind at 25,682. That's down 15% from the first half of 2021, but its sales were up 3% in June.

The Chevrolet Camaro is a distant third at 11,255 deliveries in 2022 and also trails the more expensive Corvette sports car. The mid-engine two-seater has found 17,441 new owners, which represents a 20% increase from 2021.

While the Camaro didn't see any major changes for 2022, Ford and Dodge have been introducing new versions of the Mustang and Challenger to keep things interesting.

They include the Mustang Ice White and Shelby GT500 Heritage Edition and the Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody Jailbreak, which offers a wider array of color combinations that could result in a few truly unique cars being configured.