Ford Mustang 'Dark Horse' may steal the muscle car race

The Dark Horse pony car could be coming soon

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Katy Perry, your new car is almost here.

Ford has filed for a trademark on a name that could soon appear on its pony car.

The application is for Mustang Dark Horse, although it is likely not a reference to Perry's 2013 hit song.

In June, Ford launched an online contest to name an upcoming black trim appearance package that will be available on the Mustang.

Ford asked fans to name the new black accent package.

Ford asked fans to name the new black accent package. (Ford)

Ford said it will feature black Mustang badges and black aluminum wheels, and did not reveal any other details.

The 2022 Mustang can be ordered with a Black Accent appearance package.

The 2022 Mustang can be ordered with a Black Accent appearance package. (Ford)

The Mustang can currently be ordered with a Black Accent package that includes the above, plus a black grille, roof, spoiler and mirror caps, but a Ford spokesman confirmed to Fox News Autos that the naming contest was for something new and different.

A limited edition Stealth package was previously available.

A limited edition Stealth package was previously available. (Ford)

Ford previously offered a limited edition Stealth package with black badges, wheels, badges and mirror caps plus clear taillights that could be paired with a variety of paint colors, not just black.

The Ice White package 

The Ice White package  (Ford)

An Ice White package is also available on both the Mustang and electric Mustang Mach-E for 2022, but Ford has not indicated which models will get the opposite option.

An all-new next generation Mustang is expected to debut next year as a 2024 model, so additional appearances packages could follow the Dark Horse to keep things fresh until then.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing @foxnewsautos