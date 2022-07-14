Ford Mustang 'Dark Horse' may steal the muscle car race

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Katy Perry, your new car is almost here.

Ford has filed for a trademark on a name that could soon appear on its pony car.

The application is for Mustang Dark Horse, although it is likely not a reference to Perry's 2013 hit song.

In June, Ford launched an online contest to name an upcoming black trim appearance package that will be available on the Mustang.

Ford said it will feature black Mustang badges and black aluminum wheels, and did not reveal any other details.

The Mustang can currently be ordered with a Black Accent package that includes the above, plus a black grille, roof, spoiler and mirror caps, but a Ford spokesman confirmed to Fox News Autos that the naming contest was for something new and different.

Ford previously offered a limited edition Stealth package with black badges, wheels, badges and mirror caps plus clear taillights that could be paired with a variety of paint colors, not just black.

An Ice White package is also available on both the Mustang and electric Mustang Mach-E for 2022, but Ford has not indicated which models will get the opposite option.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

An all-new next generation Mustang is expected to debut next year as a 2024 model, so additional appearances packages could follow the Dark Horse to keep things fresh until then.